University of Wisconsin reportedly targeting Ravens coach for OC position

The Baltimore Ravens are widely regarded as a coaching factory. They have shaped many different coaches (and even executives) into people who are thriving in bigger roles with other organizations.

The team lost a plethora of different coaches during the 2021 offseason, and it appears it will be that way again in 2022. After announcing that they had parted ways with defensive coordinator Don Martindale, it was reported Tom VanHaaren and Jamison Hensley of ESPN that the University of Wisconsin is targeting current Baltimore tight ends coach Bobby Engram to be their next offensive coordinator.