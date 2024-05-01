- Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry edge out win in playoff at Zurich ClassicIn the final round of the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry shoot a 4-under 68 to force a playoff with Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer. On the first playoff hole, McIlroy and Lowry make a par that sealed McIlroy's 25th PGA TOUR title and Lowry's third.10:41Now PlayingPaused
- Interesting facts you never knew about the PGA ChampionshipDelve into the rich history and fascinating details behind the PGA Championship.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/news/interesting-facts-you-never-knew-about-the-pga-championship/609363/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Interesting facts you never knew about the PGA Championship</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>1:06Now PlayingPaused
- West Coast Wrap: Monday, April 29, 2024A train derailed on a bridge in Portland, disrupting traffic for several hours. What investigators are saying about how this happened and how crews are working to clear the scene. Also, protests are growing on college campuses over the war in Gaza. We'll take a look at some of the demonstrations taking over schools on the West Coast.23:30Now PlayingPaused
- East Texas Giving Day: Christian Women's Job Corps of TylerKETK/FOX51 News covers East Texas, bringing you the latest local stories, weather, sports and lifestyle coverage from the Piney Woods. Keep up with KETK/FOX51 News: https://www.ketk.com/ Download the KETK/FOX51 app: https://www.ketk.com/apps/ Subscribe to KETK/FOX51 News: https://www.youtube.com/@KETK Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KETKnbc and https://www.facebook.com/kfxkfox513:32Now PlayingPaused
University of North Florida men's golf team holds NCAA watch party at Cap's on the Water
The University of North Florida men's golf team found out its destination on Wednesday at a watch party held at Cap's on the Water in Vilano Beach.