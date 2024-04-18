Union hope that next opponents Bayern are focussing on Real Madrid

Union Berlin coach Nenad Bjelica is pictured before the start of the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and 1. FC Union Berlin at the WWK-Arena. "If I were Bayern Munich coach I would definitely think about the semi-final against Real Madrid. That has priority. We will try to take advantage of that," Union coach Nenad Bjelica told reporters on 18 April. Tom Weller/dpa

Union Berlin aim to beat Bayern Munich for the first time in their fight against relegation on Saturday, hoping that their famous opponents have one eye on their Champions League semi-finals.

Bayern have lost the Bundesliga title race to Bayer Leverkusen and the European elite event is now their only chance to avoid a season without a trophy. Record winners Real Madrid are their next opponents in the semi-finals starting on April 30.

"If I were Bayern Munich coach I would definitely think about the semi-final against Real Madrid. That has priority. We will try to take advantage of that," Union coach Nenad Bjelica told reporters on Thursday.

Bjelica expects Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel to rotate his squad but admitted that "the reserve players also have high quality."

Bayern are unbeaten in nine matches against Union, of which they have won six, but Bjelica insisted: "There is always a first time. We are confident that we can do it."

Union recovered from a terrible start in the middle of the season but have slipped back within three points of the danger zone with just one victory in their last seven games. They failed to score in their last three matches to remain on a poor overall season tally of 25.

"We won't score goals if we don't have any attempts. We have had opportunities against big clubs but didn't show enough determination in front of goal," Bjelica said.