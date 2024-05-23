Union Berlin name Svensson as manager

Bo Svensson will take over as Union Berlin manager (Daniel ROLAND)

Danish coach Bo Svensson announced Thursday his appointment as manager of Bundesliga club Union Berlin.

"I've been watching Union for a long time and I'm sure I'll find good conditions here for success", Svensson said in a statement.

"The unity that Union radiate, and the togetherness between the team, fans, staff and club management is a very important factor.

"I'm looking forward to the road ahead of us and will do everything I can to ensure that we have a successful season."

Svensson, 44, was most recently coach of Bundesliga side Mainz until resigning in November with the club in last spot.

The Dane played for Mainz from 2007 to 2014 under coaches Jurgen Klopp and later Thomas Tuchel.

"I was able to learn a lot from both of them," he said last year. "I remember a lot, in technical and human terms: how to deal with people, lead a team."

Union, who narrowly avoided relegation with a final-day 2-1 home win over Freiburg in the same season they made their Champions League debut, sacked coach Nenad Bjelica with two games remaining.

Bjelica became the second coach sacked this campaign after Urs Fischer, who in 2019 brought the club up from the second division for the first time and took them to the Champions League after a top-four finish last season.

Svensson is part of a major shift in the German capital this summer.

Union on Wednesday announced Oliver Ruhnert would step down as managing director, returning to his former position of chief scout.

Horst Heldt will replace Ruhnert as managing director, having held a similar role at Stuttgart when they won the Bundesliga title in 2007.

On the pitch, Union have already farewelled Brenden Aaronson, who returned to parent club Leeds after a season-long loan, and centre-back Robin Knoche.

