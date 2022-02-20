Uniform numbers for Penn State early-enrollees revealed during THON weekend

THON weekend is a signature event on Penn State’s campus, and it is much more important than sports. But sometimes it tears a page back on some sports developments going on around the campus. In this case, the first look at some of Penn State’s newest additions in the Class of 2022 in their new jerseys is worth noting.

Lions 247 caught a number of Penn State’s early enrollees in the Class of 2022, including quarterback Drew Allar and running back Nicholas Singleton, taking part in some activities that are a part of the THON Weekend, and they were wearing Penn State uniforms for the first time in a public setting.

While there could always be some changes down the line before the 2022 football season kicks off with a Thursday night opener at Purdue in Week 1, here is what uniform numbers some of the newest Nittany Lions were spotted wearing this weekend.

Kaden Saunders, WR – 7

Beau Pribula, QB – 9

Nicholas Singleton, RB – 10

Drew Allar, QB – 15

Omari Evans, WR – 18

Zane Durant, DL – 28

Jerry Cross, TE – 88

Penn State’s spring game, the Blue-White Game, is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 23.

