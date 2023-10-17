Here’s what uniform combo BYU football will wear against Texas Tech

A BYU helmet sits of the sidelines during a game at the LaVell Edwards Stadium field in Provo on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. | Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

After getting royally beaten last Saturday by the TCU Horned Frogs, the BYU Cougars football team will be turning to that color of jerseys this weekend when it looks to right the ship at home against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Monday on social media, BYU announced that it will wear royal blue jerseys with white helmets, royal blue facemasks and white helmets in its first game against Texas Tech since all the way back in 1940 (Tech squeaked by with a 21-20 win in that one).

this week's uni combo ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/OlA9NWXXyz — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) October 16, 2023

Against TCU, the Cougars wore white helmets with royal blue facemasks, white jerseys and royal pants.

Saturday’s game against the Red Raiders is slated to kick off at 5 p.m. MDT in Provo and will air on FS1.