Under-the-radar breakout candidates for Packers in 2023

Pro Football Focus believes Christian Watson, Josh Myers and Devonte Wyatt could be breakout players for the Green Bay Packers in 2023. Jordan Love, Romeo Doubs, Zach Tom and TJ Slaton are other potential breakout candidates entering the season.

But almost every year, a player breaks out unexpectedly (see: Keisean Nixon as a kick returner last season).

So, who are some under-the-radar breakout candidates for the Packers in 2023?

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Our staff at Packers Wire made their picks:

Zach Kruse: CB Keisean Nixon

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Nixon broke out in a big way as an All-Pro kick returner last year, but his chance to play in the slot in 2023 provides the right intersection of talent and opportunity, the two main ingredients of a breakout player. Nixon had an interception and didn’t allow a touchdown pass over 290 defensive snaps in 2022, and now the Packers are ready to give him the first crack at slot corner this season. He’ll be playing inside of Jaire Alexander and Rasul Douglas, two experienced and talented perimeter corners, and inside linebackers De’Vondre Campbell and Quay Walker both have the length and athleticism to help create tight throwing windows to the middle of the field. Nixon doesn’t lack explosiveness or playmaking ability. Maybe he’ll be a big-play producer when given a bigger chance to play near the ball in his second year in Joe Barry’s defense.

Advertisement

Paul Bretl: TE Josiah Deguara

(AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

The rookie tight ends are garnering much of the attention, and understandably so, but with the current makeup of the tight end room Josiah Deguara’s role is going to expand. Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft are going to see their fair share of snaps, but at least early on, my guess is that Deguara is the “starter,” which is what we’ve seen through OTAs, with the rookies getting acclimated to a few specific roles before having a ton put on their plates. Deguara brings versatility, able to lineup really anywhere, and was a very good blocker last season. He has also showcased some YAC abilities with the ball in his hands. His impact may not always show up on the stat sheet with what he’s asked to do at times but there will be more snaps and pass-catching opportunities over the middle and off misdirection, which is going to lead to breakout potential for Deguara.

Brandon Carwile: OT Yosh Nijman

While Zach Tom will get a chance to compete, the right tackle job is Nijman’s to lose. At 27 years old, the undrafted free agent out of Virginia Tech may never be a Pro Bowler, but neither was Bryan Bulaga. Nijman was good enough last season to receive a second round tender from the Packers earlier this offseason. Now, he will get have to show he can be the team’s long-term starter. For that to happen, Nijman must get back to the form he showed at the start of 2022 when he filled in for David Bakhtiari at left tackle before switching over to the right side. Nijman looked good at both spots, but a late-season shoulder injury put a damper on his season. According to Pro Football Focus, he had allowed only three sacks heading into regular season finale against the Detroit Lions, but surrendering two early in a pivotal game landed him on the bench. Despite his year ending on a low note, Green Bay still has faith in Nijman, who will get a full offseason to focus on right tackle. It’s not out of the question for him to take a step forward in his develop and earn a multi-year contract down the line.

Advertisement

Brennen Rupp: WR Samori Toure

The pecking order behind Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and likely Jayden Reed will be a storyline to watch this summer at 1265 Lombardi Avenue. A player that could eat up some of those snaps behind that trio is Samori Toure. The former seventh-round pick logged just over 100 snaps on offense during his rookie campaign and finished with five catches for 82 yards and one touchdown. With a strong showing in training camp, Toure could position himself as the team’s No. 4 or possibly even the No. 3 option for Jordan Love. Prior to the 2022 NFL Draft, it was reported that the Packers were “heavily interested” in Toure. Fast forward to this offseason and Toure has drawn praise from Brian Gutekunst, Matt LaFleuer, and Jason Vrable. That’s not nothing. That’s something. The Packers appear to be high on Toure and his potential, and why wouldn’t they, he’s been a big-time playmaker at every level during his playing career. With an increase in snaps, Toure could develop into a reliable target for Love and could be primed for a breakout sophomore campaign.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire