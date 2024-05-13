Under 21s through to play-off semi-final

[Getty Images]

Sunderland's under 21s are through to the semi-final of the Premier League 2 play-offs.

The young Black Cats beat West Ham's under 21s in a dramatic quarter final tie.

The Hammers opened the scoring before an Ellis Taylor equaliser sent the game to extra time with it being 1-1 at full time.

The visitors at Eppleton took the lead again which was then cancelled out by a Caden Kelly goal for Sunderland.

West Ham missed a penalty just before getting their third of the game but Sunderland made another comeback through Tommy Watson.

It was Watson who also scored the winning penalty with Sunderland scoring all five of their spot kicks and West Ham missing their fourth effort.

Sunderland will face Reading in the semi-final.