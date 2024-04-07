UND defenseman Logan Britt signs with Greenville

Apr. 6—GRAND FORKS — UND defenseman Logan Britt is starting his professional career with the Greenville (S.C.) Swamp Rabbits in the ECHL.

Britt has signed a deal through the rest of this season.

He made his pro debut Friday night for Greenville against Orlando. Britt had two shots on goal in a 5-1 loss.

Britt was a key pickup out of the transfer portal last summer for UND.

He finished third on UND in average time on ice, logging 20:14 per game. He tallied seven goals and 14 points in 40 games for the Fighting Hawks, who won the Penrose Cup as National Collegiate Hockey Conference regular-season champions.

UND's season ended last week with a loss to Michigan in the NCAA Maryland Heights Regional.

Britt came to UND after stops at Quinnipiac and Sacred Heart.

The Crystal Lake, Ill., product played 57 games as a freshman and sophomore at Quinnipiac, tallying three goals and seven points. He transferred to Sacred Heart, where he broke out offensively, tallying 33 points as a junior and senior.

Britt went into the transfer portal and came to UND for his final season of college hockey.

Five UND players have signed pro deals since the end of the season.

Captain Riese Gaber signed with the Charlotte Checkers in the American Hockey League. Forward Hunter Johannes signed with Grand Rapids in the AHL. Defenseman Garrett Pyke signed with Colorado in the AHL. Forward Griffin Ness signed with Maine in the ECHL.