UND announces kickoff times for 2024 home football season

May 4—GRAND FORKS — The UND football program didn't schedule a weak, warm-up opponent to start the 2024 home football schedule.

In fact, the Fighting Hawks will play a 2023 FCS semifinalist in a rare Saturday night setting.

UND, which has won 25 of its last 28 home games, opens the 2024 home schedule Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. against Montana at the Alerus Center. UND announced kickoff times on Friday for the seven-game home schedule — the first time since 2013 UND's schedule has featured seven home games.

The Hawks open the season on the road at FBS Iowa State on Aug. 31 before hosting the Griz. UND and Montana haven't played since 2018, when the Hawks piled up points in the first half en route to a 44-14 win in the Alerus Center.

On Sept. 14, UND hosts Idaho State in the 58th Potato Bowl USA Game at 1 p.m.

UND will then face San Diego for the first time in school history on Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. The Toreros will be the first team from the Pioneer Football League to visit the Alerus Center since the season opener last season, where the Fighting Hawks defeated Drake 55-7.

UND will conclude its four-game homestand and host Murray State on Homecoming and Hall of Fame Weekend on Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. It will be Murray State's first time visiting Grand Forks and only the second meeting in program history between the two squads. The Fighting Hawks won the inaugural contest last season in Murray, Ky., 45-31.

Three weeks later, the Fighting Hawks will return home on Oct. 19 to battle Northern Iowa at 1 p.m. during Family Weekend. It will be the 41st meeting between the two teams, with Northern Iowa holding a 26-14 series lead. The last time the two teams met inside the Alerus Center, North Dakota was victorious in a 29-27 thriller in the 2022 Potato Bowl USA Game.

During Military Appreciation on Nov. 9, UND hosts South Dakota State at 1 p.m. The Jacks won both the 2022 and 2023 FCS National Championships. UND will be looking for its first win in the series since a 28-17 win inside the Alerus Center during the 2020-21 season.

The Hawks wrap their 2024 home slate on Senior Day with South Dakota at noon on Nov. 16. UND is 63-32-5 in the series but fell, 10-6, in a Top-10 battle in Vermillion last season. The Coyotes reached the second round of the FCS playoffs in 2023.

Football season tickets range from $125 to $140.

Single-game tickets will go on sale to the public on Aug. 6 at 10 a.m. Prices for single-game tickets range from $25 to $40.