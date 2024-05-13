UNC running back Omarion Hampton ranked as a top player in ACC

North Carolina’s offense will look a lot different next season when they step on the football field for the 2024 campaign. With Drake Maye and Tez Walker among those leaving, the Tar Heels will look to bounce back and lean on others to get the job done.

And the main person they will lean on is running back Omarion Hampton.

The former four-star running back returns after his breakout season as a sophomore in the 2023 season. He rushed for 1,504 yards on 253 carries and found the end zone 15 times. He added 29 receptions for 222 yards as well.

Going into this season, Hampton will not only be UNC’s best player but he’s also one of the best players in the Atlantic Coast Conference. And College Football News’ Pete Fiutak agrees.

Fiutak put Hampton as his second-best player in the conference behind on Miami quarterback Cam Ward:

1. Cam Ward, QB Miami, Sr.

2. Omarion Hampton, RB North Carolina, Jr.

3. Barrett Carter, LB Clemson, Sr.

4. Ashton Gillotte, DE Louisville, Sr.

5. Xavier Restrepo, WR Miami, Sr.

6. Patrick Payton, EDGE Florida State, Jr.

7. Jaydn Ott, RB Cal, Jr.

8. DJ Uiagalelei, QB Florida State, Sr.

9. Grayson McCall, QB NC State, Sr.

10. Elic Ayomanor, WR Stanford, Soph.

Hampton isn’t getting as much Heisman Trophy love going into this season as expected but it’s still early and he could use that as motivation during the year. We do know UNC’s offense will lean heavily on Hampton and if he has a big season he should start getting more national respect as well.

