UNC football's Power Echols discusses Tar Heels' defense, spring game
Following UNC football's spring game, linebacker Power Echols discussed the Tar Heels' defense under Geoff Collins.
Michigan State punched first, but North Carolina's counter decided the game as UNC rode hot shooting from 3 into the Sweet 16.
Arch Manning gave Texas football fans an enticing look at the future, throwing for 355 yards and three touchdowns in the Longhorns' Orange-White spring game.
Texas Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer is expected to begin a minor league rehab assignment, according to manager Bruce Bochy. Scherzer is recovering from offseason back surgery.
The Red Sox were already mourning the loss of Tim Wakefield from that 2004 team.
Retiring New York Yankees broadcaster was honored before the team's game versus the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday. Sterling said he was tired after 64 years at the mic.
Harbaugh told his players if they went undefeated he would get inked.
Schwab joined ESPN in 1987 and was best known for his role on the sports trivia game show.
Cortés' attempt didn't fool Andrés Giménez, who fouled off the pitch.
The Pelicans grabbed the NBA's final playoff spot.
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has skipped the team's offseason workouts as he hopes to be traded to another club. But there has been little interest from other teams thus far.
Skenes has struck out 27 in 12 2/3 scoreless innings pitched at Triple-A so far this season.
The Commanders had an unusual visit with multiple QB prospects.
One of the green jackets Arnold Palmer was awarded for winning the Masters was among the items stolen from Augusta National Golf Club over a 13-year span, according to a report.
Justin Pippen, the youngest son of NBA legend Scottie Pippen, announced he will be playing college basketball next season at Michigan.
The Mets are one of eight teams debuting City Connect uniforms this season.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the rough debut from Jack Leiter, Logan Webb continuing to absolutely spin for the Giants, discuss things they love & hate, give their good, bad and Uggla for the week and react to the new Mets city connect uniforms.
We are just one week away from all the projections, rumors and lies from being put to rest. The Draft is almost there. We put a bow on our 'Draft Deep Dive' series with Yahoo's draft guru Charles McDonald by looking at the top TE and OL prospects in this year's draft.
Chapman signed a $10.5 million deal with the Pirates this past offseason.
Bland pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery in 2019.
Twin sisters Haley and Hanna Cavinder are returning to play college basketball at Miami after sitting out last season.