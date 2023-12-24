UNC football welcomes transfers to practice

The North Carolina Tar Heels have been active early on in the transfer portal, seeing a handful of departures while adding a few other players. While they still have one more game to go this year, the future of the program in terms of the roster is starting to take shape.

And as the Tar Heels prepare to face off against West Virginia in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, UNC welcomed a few newcomers to their practice.

The Tar Heels welcomed transfer quarterback Max Johnson and offensive lineman Austin Blaske to practice in Charlotte. The two both committed to UNC earlier this month:

We also welcomed two transfers to the squad today. Help us welcome Max and Austin 🐏 14 @MaxJohnson14

58 @AustinBlaske pic.twitter.com/Et1JFGNbQs — Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) December 23, 2023

In addition to the two transfers, UNC also welcomed in some early enrollees as well to practice with them.

Players are allowed to practice as transfers but are not allowed to play in the bowl game. This gives coaches the chance to see their new players early on and get a small preview for next season.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire