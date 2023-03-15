UNC football recruiting target commits to Missouri

The North Carolina Tar Heels are starting to build up their 2024 football recruiting class, landing a few prospects last week. But it’s not always good news on the recruiting trail.

On Monday, the Tar Heels got some bad news with a quarterback prospect in the 2024 class. Quarterback Daniel Kaelin ended his recruitment and has officially pledged his verbal commitment to Missouri.

The 6-foot-2, 198-pound Kaelin is a Nebraska native that had a total of 15 offers in his recruitment. He had offers from UNC, Missouri, Nebraska, Arizona State, Colorado and Duke among others. He even took a recent visit to UNC to get a look at the program.

But in the end, it was Missouri that won him over.

The three-star quarterback is ranked No. 26 at his position and No. 3 in the state of Nebraska per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

UNC currently has five commitments in the 2024 class, ranking No. 27 nationally early on. While they would have loved to land a quarterback, they aren’t in bad shape when Maye likely leaves after this year. Still, finding the future of the position will be in focus.

