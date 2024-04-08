UNC football program makes cut for a top player in 2026 class

The North Carolina Tar Heels football program took a step forward in the recruitment of a top player in the 2026 recruiting class. And it’s a prospect that could play for the basketball team as well.

Reidsville, North Carolina native Kendre Harrison is one of the best players in the 2026 football recruiting class and is a top 30 player in basketball recruiting rankings as well. Last week, Harrison made an update to his recruitment, cutting his list of 25 offers down to the top 15.

He told Hayes Fawcett of On3 that he will focus on North Carolina, Georgia, Oregon, Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Florida State, Tennessee, USC, Notre Dame, Florida, Penn State, and Ole Miss.

The 6-foot-7, 235-pound tight end is listed as an athlete on 247Sports and is ranked No. 6 nationally, the No. 1 tight end, and No. 1 player in the state of North Carolina per the composite rankings.

Harrison has been to North Carolina a few different times for visits and likely will be back in the future. If UNC could land him as a football recruit, it would also benefit the basketball program as well as Harrison would like to play two sports at the next level.

But the Tar Heels will have to beat some big programs including a few top SEC schools.

