UNC football lands three-star offensive tackle

For the second time this week, the UNC football program has landed a prospect from the state of Tennessee.

After landing an edge rusher from Memphis, the Tar Heels now have a commitment in the trenches as three-star offensive tackle Luke Masterson committed to the Tar Heels on Saturday. The Nashville native committed to UNC after visiting last weekend, his second visit in his recruitment to Chapel Hill.

Masterson had a total of 20 offers in his recruitment including from Cincinnati, Duke, Colorado, Louisville, Memphis, and Kentucky among others. But in the end, it was the Tar Heels that won out to land the 2024 prospect.

The 6-foot-6, 275-pound Masterson is ranked No. 755 nationally, No. 59 OT, and No. 24 player in the state of Tennessee per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

Masterson becomes the seventh player to commit to North Carolina in the 2024 recruiting class. UNC’s class currently ranks No. 19 in the 247Sports rankings as there is a long ways to go in this cycle.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire