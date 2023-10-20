UNC football defensive keys to the game vs Virginia

The North Carolina Tar Heels are 6-0 for the first time since 1983, and despite the odds being heavily in their favor to go 7-0, there are a few defensive keys they will need to do to keep their record intact.

They will host the dreadful 1-5 Virginia Cavaliers, ending their three-game home stint before their two-game road trip. Despite the lackluster record, they managed to be in three of the six games, losing to James Madison 36-36, NC State 24-21, and Boston College 27-24.

That said, this game screams TRAP!

UNC walks into this game favored by 23.5 points, and now that they are in the top 10 for the Associated Press Poll, covering enormous odds against bad teams record-wise is the only way to continue to gain traction in the rankings. To meet those odds, it will not be on the offense more so the defense to keep the Cavaliers offensive attack under wraps.

Let us look at the defensive keys for UNC to wake up Sunday morning, 7-0.

Stop the run!!

Oct 14, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Kaimon Rucker (25) celebrates after sacking the Miami Hurricanes quarterback in the second half at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Virginia does not offer many offensive options, which is not a significant threat to UNC’s defense. However, one name to watch for is Cavaliers running back Kobe Pace, who is electric running and receiving out of the backfield.

It is not a shock that Pace is the leading back when you account for this experience, spending three years with the Clemson Tigers. This season, Pace has 211 rushing yards, 115 receiving yards, and three total touchdowns.

Force the throw!!

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 14: Jahvaree Ritzie #5 of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts after sacking Tyler Van Dyke #9 of the Miami Hurricanes during the second half of their game at Kenan Memorial Stadium on October 14, 2023 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The Tar Heels won 41-31. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The second key aligns with the first by simply stopping the run to force UVA to throw. Virginia has been in a unique situation using two quarterbacks with their own issues. Last week, it was the Tony Muskett show, who threw for 232 passing yards, two touchdowns, and an interception against William & Mary Tribe football.

Muskett is likely the start again for UVA, and if that is the case, then UNC’s defense should have a field day—Force Muskett to throw into coverage and watch the results.

Stay hungry

Oct 7, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Myles Murphy (8) celebrates during the first half of the game against the Syracuse Orange at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

The last key is to stay hungry. Despite a great start to the season, there is still a way to go before punching a stamp to the ACC championship game. A game against Virginia that could line up better on paper record-wise while playing on the road is scary for UNC.

They have everything to lose and not much to gain in this one. Dominate and relax on the bus ride home to maneuver around the trap that can derail their season.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire