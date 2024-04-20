UNC basketball target in transfer portal setting visits

The North Carolina Tar Heels are moving at their own pace with the transfer portal, identifying their top targets.

Among the top targets that the Tar Heels are in pursuit of is Rutgers transfer center Clifford Omoruyi. The center is among the top 10 players in the portal overall and reportedly has an interest in UNC as well. The next step in the process will be for Omoruyi to get on Chapel Hill’s campus. And it already appears as if he’s ready to take visits.

Per Joe Tipton of On3, Omoruyi is visiting Georgetown this weekend and will visit Alabama next weekend:

Rutgers transfer center Clifford Omoruyi, a top-10 player in the portal, is visiting Georgetown this weekend, he tells @On3sports. The 6-11 big man also says a visit to Alabama is in the works for next weekend.https://t.co/33FPqdzXik pic.twitter.com/gez4MNRmLi — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 19, 2024

Omoruyi would be a huge get for the Tar Heels and fill a need for a center on the roster for next season. He’s among the top shot blockers in the transfer portal and is something that UNC could use on the defensive end.

Things are starting to move faster in his recruitment, so it will be interesting to see where the Tar Heels stand in the coming weeks.

