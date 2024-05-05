UNC basketball program is still involved with a Boozer twin

North Carolina has yet to land a commitment from a prospect in the 2025 class but there is still a long way to go. Hubert Davis and his staff have begun to identify their top targets and among the players they are pursuing are the Boozer twins.

The sons of Duke legend Carlos Boozer, both Cameron and Cayden have big schools pursuing them in their recruitment. That includes the Tar Heels who were a rival of their dad in his college days.

Cameron is one of the top players in the 2025 class and is getting the attention of a lot of top schools. He recently caught up with Rob Cassidy of Rivals to talk about his recruitment and when asked what schools are most involved, he mentioned the Tar Heels.

“I’d say Miami, Duke, Florida .. Arkansas is one of them now. Also, North Carolina.”

While the Tar Heels are still involved, many insiders believe that the top three schools right now are Miami, Duke, and Florida. The Razorbacks have gotten involved as well with John Calipari taking over and could make up some ground.

North Carolina isn’t out of the race and could get a visit from the Boozer twins down the line but it feels like they have some ground to make up.

