UNC basketball makes change to starting lineup in Bahamas

The North Carolina Tar Heels are making a change ahead of their first Battle 4 Atlantis game on Wednesday.

Ahead of their opener against Northern Iowa in the Bahamas, the Tar Heels made a change to the starting lineup. Sophomore guard Seth Trimble will make his first start of the season, joining the lineup against Northern Iowa.

Trimble will replace Paxson Wojcik in the lineup who had previously started the first three games of the year.

The guard is coming off one of his best performances in the win over UC Riverside, scoring 11 points while shooting 71.4 percent from the field in the game. That included a big dunk that got the Dean Dome crowd on their feet.

Starting 🖐️ for the Tar Heels. pic.twitter.com/O508RQo2OK — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) November 22, 2023

The rest of North Carolina’s starting lineup remains the same as R.J. Davis, Cormac Ryan, Harrison Ingram, and Armando Bacot will all start.

