UNC basketball holds strong in Jon Rothstein’s early Top 45

With the college basketball season over two weeks over, the focus has shifted to the 2024-25 campaign. It’s already been a very active transfer portal with players entering and finding new programs.

And with that, things are constantly changing with preseason rankings.

College basketball analyst Jon Rothstein has his Rothstein 45 rankings he updates all the time pending moves that are made. On Thursday, he updated that Top 45 and there’s good news for North Carolina. The Tar Heels are near the top of the list, checking in at No. 4. See the top 10 from Rothsein’s update in a tweet below:

This ranking is likely based on both RJ Davis and Harrison Ingram returning, which has not been announced either way. The Tar Heels are still awaiting those decisions as it will have a big impact on the Tar Heels’ roster moving forward.

But it’s still a good sign that an analyst thinks highly of the Tar Heels this early despite some potential changes coming.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire