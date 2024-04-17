Ulsan beats Yokohama 1-0 in first leg of Asian Champions League semifinals

Lee Dong-gyeong's first-half goal gave South Korean club Ulsan HD a 1-0 win over Japan's Yokohama F.Marinos in the first leg of their Asian Champions League semifinal on Wednesday.

The win not only gives Ulsan the edge going into the second leg in Japan next Wednesday but also sends it to the inaugural 32-team Club World Cup in the United States next year as one of Asia’s four teams at the lucrative monthlong tournament.

Urawa Reds of Japan and Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal have already booked their places as the last two winners of Asia’s premier club tournament along with European giants such as Real Madrid, Manchester City and Bayern Munich.

Lee scored in the 19th minute from just inside the area, and the host came close to adding to its lead as Joo Min-kyu hit the post twice.

Yokohama, coached by former Leeds and Liverpool forward Harry Kewell, is appearing at the semifinal stage in Asia for the first time.

Al-Hilal is still involved in this year’s Asian Champions League and will meet Al-Ain of the United Arab Emirates in the other semifinal later Wednesday. The first leg was postponed by 24 hours on Tuesday after thunderstorms and floods in UAE. ___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer