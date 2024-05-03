UIL high school softball playoffs: Area scores for El Paso-area teams

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The area round of the UIL Texas high school softball playoffs got underway on Thursday and will run through Saturday.

CLASS 6A

Southlake Carroll vs. Montwood

Game 1: Southlake Carroll def. Montwood, 3-1

If you are just tuning in Lady Dragon Softball won earlier today to take the Area round opener 3-1. Their series resumes at 11:00 AM tomorrow morning at Lubbock Cooper HS vs. El Paso Montwood. @CABCSLC @dragsoftball — Carroll Dragons (@SLCAthletics) May 3, 2024

Game 2: Friday, 11 a.m. CST

Game 3: (if necessary) 30 minutes after Game 2

Games at Lubbock Cooper High School

Eastwood vs. Keller

Game 1: Keller def. Eastwood, 1-0

Keller took a one game lead in their series with EP Eastwood. The Indians managed just one hit, a single by Annsley Groce in the 4th who came around to score on Sadie Beck’s grounder to 2nd. Beck was masterful in the circle allowing only 2 hits while striking out 7 & walking none — Keller HS Softball (@Keller_Softball) May 3, 2024

Game 2: Friday, 6 p.m. CST

Game 3: (if necessary) Saturday, 11 a.m. CST

Games at Midland Legacy High School

CLASS 5A

Wylie vs. Canutillo

Game 1: Friday, 5 p.m. CST

Game 2: Saturday, 10 a.m. CST

Game 3: (if necessary) 30 minutes after Game 2

Games at Ft. Stockton High School

Lubbock Cooper vs. Chapin

Game 1: Friday, 3 p.m. CST

Game 2: Saturday 12 or 2 p.m. CST depending on game flow of previous game that day

Game 3: (if necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2

Games at Fort Stockton High School

Ysleta vs. Abilene High

Game 1: Friday, 6 p.m. CST

Game 2: Saturday 11 a.m. CST

Game 3: (if necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2

Games at Pecos High School

Monterey vs. Del Valle

Game 1: Monterey def. Del Valle, 15-4

Monterey finishes off El Paso Del Valle 15-4 in 6 innings in Game 1 of a 5A area-round series. Lady Plainsmen rallied from an early 4-1 deficit with back-to-back 5-spots. Game 2 at 11 a.m. Friday in Fort Stockton.@HubCityPrepsLBK @LadyPlainsmenSB @Monterey_Sports pic.twitter.com/4h1juq2T7A — Randy Rosetta (@RandyRosetta) May 3, 2024

Game 2: Friday, 11 a.m. CST

Game 3: (if necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2

Games at Fort Stockton High School

CLASS 4A

West Plains vs. Riverside

Game 1: Thursday, 5 pm CST

Game 2: Friday, 10 am CST

Game 3: (if necessary) 30 minutes after

Games at Seminole High School

Dumas vs. Bowie

Game 1: Friday, 5 p.m. CST

Game 2: Saturday 12 p.m. CST

Game 3: (if necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2

Games at Seminole High School

Randall vs. Clint

Game 1: Randall def. Clint, 24-0

Lady Raider Softball Area Update:

Lady Raiders bats are hot as they score 24 runs on 19 hits to take game 1 of the 3 game series against Clint here in Andrews!! #ForTheShield pic.twitter.com/7Wh06ykE9J — Randall Scoreboard (@RHS_Scoreboard) May 3, 2024

Pampa vs. San Elizario

Game 1: Pampa def. San Elizario, 15-0

Lady Eagles fall to Pampa 15-0 today.



Game 2 tomorrow noon MST. #BringIt#SEISDPeoplePassionPurpose pic.twitter.com/9Ba0U8FS8P — San Elizario Eagle Softball (@SE_EagleSB) May 2, 2024

Game 2: Friday, 1 p.m. CST

Game 3: (if necessary) Friday, 3 p.m. CST

Games at Odessa High School

