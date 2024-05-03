Advertisement

UIL high school softball playoffs: Area scores for El Paso-area teams

Sam Guzman
·3 min read

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The area round of the UIL Texas high school softball playoffs got underway on Thursday and will run through Saturday.

CLASS 6A

Southlake Carroll vs. Montwood

Game 1: Southlake Carroll def. Montwood, 3-1

Game 2: Friday, 11 a.m. CST

Game 3: (if necessary) 30 minutes after Game 2

Games at Lubbock Cooper High School

Eastwood vs. Keller

Game 1: Keller def. Eastwood, 1-0

Game 2: Friday, 6 p.m. CST

Game 3: (if necessary) Saturday, 11 a.m. CST

Games at Midland Legacy High School

CLASS 5A

Wylie vs. Canutillo

Game 1: Friday, 5 p.m. CST

Game 2: Saturday, 10 a.m. CST

Game 3: (if necessary) 30 minutes after Game 2

Games at Ft. Stockton High School

Lubbock Cooper vs. Chapin

Game 1: Friday, 3 p.m. CST

Game 2: Saturday 12 or 2 p.m. CST depending on game flow of previous game that day

Game 3: (if necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2

Games at Fort Stockton High School

Ysleta vs. Abilene High

Game 1: Friday, 6 p.m. CST

Game 2: Saturday 11 a.m. CST

Game 3: (if necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2

Games at Pecos High School

Monterey vs. Del Valle

Game 1: Monterey def. Del Valle, 15-4

Game 2: Friday, 11 a.m. CST

Game 3: (if necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2

Games at Fort Stockton High School

CLASS 4A

West Plains vs. Riverside

Game 1: Thursday, 5 pm CST

Game 2: Friday, 10 am CST

Game 3: (if necessary) 30 minutes after

Games at Seminole High School

Dumas vs. Bowie

Game 1: Friday, 5 p.m. CST

Game 2: Saturday 12 p.m. CST

Game 3: (if necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2

Games at Seminole High School

Randall vs. Clint

Game 1: Randall def. Clint, 24-0

Pampa vs. San Elizario

Game 1: Pampa def. San Elizario, 15-0

Game 2: Friday, 1 p.m. CST

Game 3: (if necessary) Friday, 3 p.m. CST

Games at Odessa High School

