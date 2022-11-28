UGA football in top schools for No. 2 class of 2024 safety

The Georgia Bulldogs are among the top schools for class of 2024 safety recruit Peyton Woodyard.

Georgia football is already off to a solid start with junior recruits. Kirby Smart and company have commitments from six players in the class of 2024. Georgia has the third-ranked class of 2024 in the country.

Peyton Woodyard plays high school football for St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California. St. John Bosco just beat Mater Dei High School to win a division title.

Woodyard is ranked as a four-star recruit. The talented safety is the No. 2 player at his position and the No. 29 overall prospect in the class of 2024. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound defensive back is the second-ranked recruit in California.

Georgia football has had a lot of recruiting success in California recently. The Dawgs signed recently signed elite recruits in Brock Bowers and Kendall Milton.

Peyton Woodyard’s top seven schools are Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan, USC, Florida, and Notre Dame. The four-star safety plans to focus on these schools throughout the rest of his recruitment.

Woodyard announced his top seven via Twitter:

247Sports projects the Georgia Bulldogs to land a commitment from Peyton Woodyard.

