UGA football among top schools for elite OT Kam Pringle

James Morgan
·1 min read

The Georgia Bulldogs are among the top 10 schools for class of 2024 offensive tackle recruit Kam Pringle. Pringle is one of the top recruits in South Carolina.

The 6-foot-7, 330-pound offensive tackle is ranked as a four-star recruit. Kam Pringle plays high school football for Woodland High School in Dorchester, South Carolina.

Pringle is ranked as the No. 174 recruit in the junior class. The four-star offensive tackle is the No. 8 player at his position and the No. 3 player in South Carolina.

The Woodland standout considers Georgia, South Carolina, NC State, Auburn, Tennessee, Florida, Virginia, Ohio State, LSU, and Clemson to be his top 10 schools.

Kam Pringle announced his top 10 schools via Twitter:

The four-star has recently visited South Carolina, Clemson, Virginia, and Tennessee. The South Carolina Gamecocks are favored to land a commitment from Pringle, per 247Sports.

Georgia football currently has three class of 2024 commitments, but none are along the offensive line.

Kam Pringle visited Athens in April 2022.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire

