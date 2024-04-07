Advertisement

UFL’s Jake Bates nails two more long-distance field goals

Barry Werner
·1 min read

And for an encore …

Jake Bates gave the Michigan Panthers a win in UFL Week One with a 64-yard field goal despite it being his first field-goal attempt since high school.

The former Arkansas kicking specialist was back at it again in Week 2.

His kicking foe for Birmingham Chris Blewitt was having a day, himself, going 4-for-4 as the game was in the fourth quarter.

