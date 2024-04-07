UFL’s Jake Bates nails two more long-distance field goals
And for an encore …
Jake Bates gave the Michigan Panthers a win in UFL Week One with a 64-yard field goal despite it being his first field-goal attempt since high school.
The former Arkansas kicking specialist was back at it again in Week 2.
According to our @ESPNStatsInfo department, there’s only been one instance in @NFL history where a guys hit back-to-back 60 yard FGs in back-to-back weeks.
Brett Maher (week 6/7 2019)
Jake Bates has now done it in the @TheUFL 🔥🔥 https://t.co/nu8qCkeoo5
— Skubie Mageza (@SkubieMageza) April 7, 2024
Jake +3 🔥🔥@jakebates30 | @TheUFL pic.twitter.com/dxNRIT00JL
— Michigan Panthers (@USFLPanthers) April 7, 2024
His kicking foe for Birmingham Chris Blewitt was having a day, himself, going 4-for-4 as the game was in the fourth quarter.
