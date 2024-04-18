UFL exec Daryl Johnston addresses Memphis Showboats’ lack of attendance

MEMPHIS, Tenn — During the Memphis Showboats UFL season opener on April 6th, the Showboats failed to gather more than eight thousand fans into the stadium.

UFL Vice President of Football Operations Daryl Johnston says attendance is down league-wide during this inaugural season.

Johnston says the challenge with ticket sales stems from the merger of both the USFL and XFL last summer, as the UFL had a slower turnaround with dates and ticket options before the season.

” The fans that do show up at the game are very passionate, they’re all decked out and we’ve got the Yacht Club and they’re starting to organically create their things here that makes the Memphis Showboat so unique market,” said Johnston.

UFL plans on building in the Memphis community with the Showboats for years to come and says it’s a process to get the word out that spring football is back in the Bluff City.

