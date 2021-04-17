UFC Vegas 24 loses co-main event

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MMAWeekly.com Staff
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeremy Stephens shoves Draakar Klose at UFC Vegas 24 weigh-in
Jeremy Stephens shoves Draakar Klose at UFC Vegas 24 weigh-in

Moments before Saturday's UFC Vegas 24 event went live, the fight card lost its co-main event. Lightweights Jeremy Stephens and Drakkar Klose were expected to meet in the co-featured fight. Both fighters officially weighed in on Friday.

UFC officials confirmed to MMAWeekly.com that the lightweight bout was cancelled due to an undisclosed injury to Klose. The heavyweight bout between former champion Andrei Arlovski and Chase Sherman was elevated to the co-main event slot.

The main card will still feature five bouts. The women's flyweight bout between Tracy Cortez and Justine Kish was moved from the preliminary fight card to the main card.

In the main event, former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker faces No. 8 ranked Kelvin Gastelum, who replaced the injured Paulo Costa. The two were slated to meet in UFC 234 main event in February 2019 but Whittaker was forced out of the fight the day of the event due to an abdominal hernia.

During Friday's weigh-ins at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Stephens shoved Klose during the face-offs. The two had to be separated by security.

UFC Vegas 24 face-offs video: Stephens nearly shoves Klose off stage

Recommended Stories

  • UFC on ESPN 22 results: Andrei Arlovski bests Chase Sherman for 20th UFC win

    Andre Arlovski, at 42, is still claiming wins in the octagon.

  • UFC Vegas 24 results: Robert Whittaker outclasses Kelvin Gastelum in main event

    It was a rough road, but the UFC Vegas 24 results came in on Saturday night having dropped two bouts in the final 48 hours leading up to the event. The night's main event between former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and perennial top ten contender Kelvin Gastelum took place, but two supporting bouts were scratched. The UFC Vegas 24 co-main event between Jeremy Stephens and Drakkar Klose was nixed as the event broadcast went live, while a bout between Zarah Fairn vs Josiane Nunes was canceled after Fairn missed weight by several pounds on Friday. UFC Vegas 24 results: Robert Whittaker vs Kelvin Gastelum In the main event, Whittaker showed why he's ranked as the top contender in the 185-pound division. "The Reaper" put on a striking clinic against No. 8 ranked Gastelum. Whittaker was the faster fighter and beat Gastelum to the punch during the exchanges. He mixed in takedowns and delivered a steady dose of kicks to the legs and body of Gastelum. Gastelum connected at times, but couldn't put together combinations. He had trouble with the range and movement of Whittaker. For every strike Gastelum landed, Whittaker landed two or three. Gastelum was outclassed the entire fight, but continued to press forward looking to connect with a big left hand. The bout went the distance, but it was a convincing win for Whittaker. All three judges scored him winning every round. "I'm feeling on top of the world," said Whittaker following the win. "This was a very hard fight. I think that a lot of people were selling Kelvin short because where he's ranked, but I think he's one of the best fighters in the division." With the win, Whittaker further solidified his place as the top contender in the division. He was defeated by current champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 243 in October 2019. Since then, Whittaker has gone on an impressive three-fight winning streak and believes he's earned a rematch against Adesanya. Whittaker believes the event could take place in a stadium in Australia this fall. "I think it's about time we cross paths once again. I think we can get a sold out stadium. They might even open up borders for Australia in September. Let's make that happen. Let's see if we can get a stadium in back home," said Whittaker. Robert Whittaker kicks Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Vegas 24 Robert Whittaker defeats Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Vegas 24 TRENDING > Jake Paul vs Ben Askren results: Paul stops Askren inside two minutes UFC Vegas 24 results UFC Vegas 24 Main Card Main Event – Middleweight Bout: Robert Whittaker def Kelvin Gastelum by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)Co-Main Event – Lightweight Bout: Jeremy Stephens vs Drakkar Klose — canceledHeavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski def Chase Sherman by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Middleweight Bout: Jacob Malkoun de. Abdul Razak Alhassan by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)Lightweight Bout: Luis Pena def Alexander Munoz by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28) UFC Vegas 24 Prelims Women’s Flyweight Bout: Tracy Cortez def Justine Kish by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)Heavyweight Bout: Alexandr Romanov def Juan Espino bu split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jessica Penne def Loopy Godinez by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)Middleweight Bout: Gerald Meerschaert def Bartosz Fabinski bu technical submission (guillotine choke) at 2:00, R1Lightweight Bout: Austin Hubbard def Dakota Bush by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Zarah Fairn vs Josiane Nunes — bout canceledBantamweight Bout: Tony Gravely def Anthony Birchak by TKO (punches) at 1:31, R2

  • UFC on ESPN 22 results: Robert Whittaker gives masterclass in win over Kelvin Gastelum

    Robert Whittaker continued his unbeaten run since losing the UFC middleweight title with a brilliant performance.

  • Kolton Miller now carrying torch for Jon Gruden’s first draft back with Raiders

    The Raiders' 2018 draft class has left minimal return three years later.

  • Stephen Curry aiming to tie this Kobe Bryant NBA record vs. Celtics

    Few players in the NBA are playing better than Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry right now, and he has a chance to make history Saturday night against the Boston Celtics.

  • Justin Gatlin wins early season 100m among Olympic medal favorites

    Justin Gatlin won a 100m race that included two other primary Olympic medal contenders in a possible preview of the Tokyo final.

  • Prospect for the Pack: Florida State CB Asante Samuel Jr.

    Draft profile for Florida State CB Asante Samuel Jr., a potential pick for the Green Bay Packers in the 2021 NFL draft.

  • An ESPN reporter surprised everyone when she seamlessly switched languages while interviewing an international WNBA draft pick

    ESPN's Holly Rowe wasted no time transitioning from English to French while interviewing WNBA first-round pick Iliana Rupert during a live broadcast.

  • Triller Fight Club results: Frank Mir drops decision to Steve Cunningham in pro boxing debut

    Frank Mir's venture into the boxing world proved unsuccessful.

  • Kelvin Gastelum has his new 'mind coach' to thank for renewed focus

    Gastelum has shown remarkable talent at times, but he’s the first to admit that consistency hasn’t been his strong suit.

  • Why you won't hear Paige Bueckers' name called until the 2023 WNBA draft

    The WNBA's draft eligibility rules make players finish four years of college or turn 22 in the calendar year of the draft. But there's much more than just enacting a one-and-done rule.

  • Jimmie Johnson on being a 45-year-old IndyCar rookie: 'It's a totally different world'

    The seven-time NASCAR Sprint Cup series champion spoke to Yahoo Sports' Nick Bromberg about his transition to open-wheel racing - which begins this Sunday as the IndyCar season begins. Jimmie joined Yahoo Sports thanks to Pataday® Once Daily Relief Extra Strength allergy eye drops.

  • Select European 20/21 soccer kits are discounted at up to 40% off at Adidas

    Home, away and third soccer jerseys are all on sale.

  • NBA betting: Denver Nuggets title odds take big tumble after Jamal Murray injury

    The Denver Nuggets are currently 34-20 and in fourth place in the Western Conference.

  • Despite getting walloped by Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor is slight favorite in their third fight

    The Conor McGregor-Dustin Poirier rematch will get a ton of bets.

  • Formula 1 Imola betting preview: Can Red Bull hold off Mercedes this time?

    Max Verstappen may have a faster car than Lewis Hamilton. Will that equal a win in the second race of the season?

  • No fans in stands: Nadal, Djokovic miss the 'energy'

    Empty stands has been the new normal for tennis since last year due to COVID-19 restrictions but top men's players like Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic said they still find it difficult to maintain their intensity during matches in the absence of fans. The professional circuit was shut down for several months last year before tournament organisers set up 'biosecure bubbles' for players and support staff while keeping fans away from stadiums. Barring the swing in Australia in February, tournaments continue to be played in front of a handful of fans at most.

  • Curry scores 33, Warriors roll to 119-101 win over Cavaliers

    CLEVELAND (AP) Stephen Curry scored 33 points - topping 30 for a career-best ninth consecutive game - and the Golden State Warriors pulled away for a 119-101 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night. Curry, who made an NBA-record 29 3-pointers over the previous three games, is averaging 38.2 points during his torrid run. ''He's been incredible lately, even by Steph standards,'' Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

  • Light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz to face Glover Teixeira at UFC 266

    Light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz will put his title on the line for the second time at UFC 266 on Sept. 4 against top contender Glover Teixeira. UFC president Dana White broke the news on Wednesday to ESPN. Blachowicz (28-8) won the vacant 205-pound title by defeating Dominick Reyes by knockout at UFC 253 in September. He defeated the title against middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 259 in March. The Polish champion handed Adesanya his first career loss. Conor McGregor sexual assault charges dropped in France Teixeira (32-7), a former title challenger, solidified his place as the top contender in the division by putting together a five-fight winning streak. During his recent run at the top of the division, Teixeira has earned two Performance of the Night bonuses. While UFC 266 has a main event bout, the location and venue of the planned fight card hasn't been disclosed.

  • Dustin Poirier releases statement on Conor McGregor donation conflict

    When the sun set on Tuesday, former two-division champion Conor McGregor said his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier was off after Poirier called out "The Notorious" for not fulfilling his donation promise to Poirier's charity. Early Wednesday morning, UFC president Dana White announced that not only is the trilogy bout between McGregor and Porier still on, but it will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in front of a capacity crowd. “I am so happy to finally say, Vegas is back!” White said in a video released on his Twitter account. “This summer, Las Vegas is back open for business and this summer, UFC 264 will be at the T-Mobile arena here in Vegas at 100-percent capacity. Ladies and gentlemen, that’s 20,000 fans. “This card will be headlined by the third fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor.” Vegas is OPEN!!! Poirier vs McGregor July 10th. tix on sale this week pic.twitter.com/F2VZ0APzrw— danawhite (@danawhite) April 14, 2021 Hours after White's announcement, Poirier released a statement via social media pulling back a bit from his comments about the donation. "I am very passionate about my charity as you all know. I jumped the gun, and took private matters between Conor and my foundation public. My mistake, we live, we learn," the statement read. "Spreading positivity and doing good is my goal! I feel like I have brought a negative energy, and professional opinions into something I am working so hard on that give people a reason to cheer and smile. I will take this in stride and continue to fight the Good Fight. New goal coming soon, and it's a BIG one. Thank you to all who is involved and all the supporters who believe in our vision." RELATED > Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 set for full house in Las Vegas 1-1 July 10th we will settle the score! Excited for the Trilogy with @TheNotoriousMMA but wanted to address this first. pic.twitter.com/03GaPPSfeH— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 14, 2021