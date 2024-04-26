UFC Fight Night Livestream: How to Watch Nicolau vs. Perez Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

UFC is back for UFC Fight Night after taking a week hiatus, and it’s shaping up to be a big event, with Matheus Nicolau and Alex Perez entering the ring for a chance to move one step closer to the flyweight title. The fight will take place live on Saturday (April 27) starting at 7 p.m. ET and you can livestream the event on ESPN+.

More from Billboard

GET: ESPN+ ONE-MONTH SUBSCRIPTION $10.99

Nicolau vs. Perez will take place in Las Vegas at the UFC Apex and you can score some travel deals and last-minute tickets through StubHub and Vivid Seats (get $20 off purchases of $200+ with the code BB2024).

GET: UFC FIGHT NIGHT VEGAS TICKETS

If you can’t make it in person this time, you can watch UFC Fight Night online through affordable streaming options listed below.

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs. Perez Online

While Nicolau vs. Perez isn’t a pay-per-view event, the main card bouts will be aired exclusively on ESPN+ and preliminaries will be livestreamed on ESPN2 and ESPN+. Current ESPN+ subscribers can watch UFC Fight Night for free when you log into your account.

Don’t have an ESPN+ subscription? The streaming platform doesn’t offer a free trial, but it does come budget-friendly plans starting at $10.99 a month or you can save 15% off with an annual subscription for $109.99 a year.

GET: ESPN+ SUBSCRIPTION $10.99

ESPN+ is considered the official streaming platform for ESPN and gives you access to live UFC fights, select PPV matches, more live sports games as well as original shows to stream on-demand, game recaps and analysis hosted by Peyton Manning, a shorter version of NFL Primetime and full replays of historic NFL matchups.

Looking for additional savings? You can also bundle ESPN+ with Hulu and Disney+ for a monthly price of just $14.99 for all three services.

get disney bundle (with ESpn+) $14.99

Can You Watch UFC Fight Night Without ESPN+?

UFC Fight Night including the Nicolau vs. Perez fight will only be able to stream on ESPN+. You can you livestream UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ on supported devices including your TV, tablet and smartphone.

UFC Fight Night Vegas Card

While the main card event will feature Nicolau vs. Perez, the co-main event will feature Ryan Spann vs. Bogdan Guskov in a light heavyweight bout. Other matchups you can watch include Ariane Lipski vs. Karine Silva (women’s flyweight), Austen Lane vs. Jhonata Diniz (heavyweight), Jonathan Pearce vs. David Onama (featherweight), Tim Means vs. Uroš Medić (welterweight), Rani Yahya vs. Victor Henry (bantamweight), Austin Hubbard vs. Michael Figlak (lightweight), Don’Tale Mayes vs. Caio Machado (heavyweight), Marnic Mann vs. Ketlen Souza (women’s strawweight), James Llontop vs. Chris Padilla (lightweight), Ivana Petrovic vs. Liang Na (women’s flyweight) and Gabriel Benitez vs. Maheshante (lightweight).

GET: ESPN+ SUBSCRIPTION $10.99

Watch everything on ESPN+ here.