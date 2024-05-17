UFC Fight Night 241 weigh-in results and live video stream (noon ET)

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC Fight Night 241 (ESPN+) fighter weigh-ins at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, which kick off at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).

Among those weighing in are Edson Barboza (24-11 MMA, 18-11 UFC) and Lerone Murphy (13-0-1 MMA, 5-0-1 UFC), who meet in the featherweight main event, and Carlston Harris (19-5 MMA, 4-1 UFC) and Khaos Williams (14-3 MMA, 5-2 UFC), who fight in the welterweight co-feature.

The full UFC Fight Night 241 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Edson Barboza () vs. Lerone Murphy ()

Carlston Harris () vs. Khaos Williams ()

Ramiz Brahimaj () vs. Themba Gorimbo ()

Vinicius Salvador () vs. Adrian Yanez ()

Angela Hill () vs. Luana Pinheiro ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Victor Martinez () vs. Tom Nolan ()

Oumar Sy () vs. Antonio Trocoli ()

Melissa Gatto () vs. Tamires Vidal ()

Warlley Alves () vs. Abus Magomedov ()

Ariane Carnelossi () vs. Piera Rodriguez ()

Heili Alateng () vs. Kleydson Rodrigues ()

Vanessa Demopoulos () vs. Emily Ducote ()

