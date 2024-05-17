Advertisement
Breaking News:

Scottie Scheffler detained by police en route to Valhalla GC

UFC Fight Night 241 weigh-in results and live video stream (noon ET)

mma junkie staff
·1 min read

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC Fight Night 241 (ESPN+) fighter weigh-ins at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, which kick off at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).

Among those weighing in are Edson Barboza (24-11 MMA, 18-11 UFC) and Lerone Murphy (13-0-1 MMA, 5-0-1 UFC), who meet in the featherweight main event, and Carlston Harris (19-5 MMA, 4-1 UFC) and Khaos Williams (14-3 MMA, 5-2 UFC), who fight in the welterweight co-feature.

The full UFC Fight Night 241 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

  • Edson Barboza () vs. Lerone Murphy ()

  • Carlston Harris () vs. Khaos Williams ()

  • Ramiz Brahimaj () vs. Themba Gorimbo ()

  • Vinicius Salvador () vs. Adrian Yanez ()

  • Angela Hill () vs. Luana Pinheiro ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

  • Victor Martinez () vs. Tom Nolan ()

  • Oumar Sy () vs. Antonio Trocoli ()

  • Melissa Gatto () vs. Tamires Vidal ()

  • Warlley Alves () vs. Abus Magomedov ()

  • Ariane Carnelossi () vs. Piera Rodriguez ()

  • Heili Alateng () vs. Kleydson Rodrigues ()

  • Vanessa Demopoulos () vs. Emily Ducote ()

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 241.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie