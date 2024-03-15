UFC Fight Night 239 weigh-in results: Three misses on prelims in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie was on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC Fight Night 239 (ESPN+) fighter weigh-ins at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, where three fighters missed their marks on their first attempts.

In the main event, Tai Tuivasa (15-6 MMA, 8-6 UFC) will have about a 20-pound weight advantage over Marcin Tybura (24-8 MMA, 11-7 UFC) at heavyweight. Tuivasa was 265.5, just under the limit. Tybura was 247.

Three fighters missed their marks on their first tries, though. Natan Levy (8-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC) was 156.5 pounds for his lightweight bout against Mike Davis (10-2 MMA, 3-1 UFC) and didn’t attempt an additional cut. He’ll lose a percentage of his purse to Davis.

Chelsea Chandler (5-2 MMA, 1-1 UFC) was a pound over the women’s bantamweight limit at 137 for her bout on the prelims against Josiane Nunes (10-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC). And Danny Silva (8-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC) was off by 2.5 pounds at 148.5 for his featherweight prelim against Josh Culibao (11-2-1 MMA, 3-2-1 UFC).

None of the three fighters were medically cleared by the commission to attempt further weight cuts, and all were fined 20 percent of their fight purses.

The full UFC Fight Night 239 weigh-in results included:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Tai Tuivasa (265.5) vs. Marcin Tybura (247)

Bryan Battle (170) vs. Ange Loosa (171)

Kennedy Nzechukwu (205) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (206)

Isaac Dulgarian (145.5) vs. Christian Rodriguez (145)

Macy Chiasson (135.5) vs. Pannie Kianzad (136)

Bryan Barberena (186) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (185.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Mike Davis (155) vs. Natan Levy (156.5)*

Chelsea Chandler (137)** vs. Josiane Nunes (135)

Jafel Filho (125.5) vs. Ode Osbourne (125.5)

Josh Culibao (146) vs. Danny Silva (148.5)***

Jaqueline Amorim (116) vs. Cory McKenna (115.5)

Thiago Moises (155.5) vs. Mitch Ramirez (155.5)

Chad Anheliger (135) vs. Charalampos Grigoriou (136)

*Levy missed the lightweight limit and will be fined 20 percent of his purse.

**Chandler missed the women’s bantamweight limit and will be fined 20 percent of her purse.

***Silva missed the featherweight limit and will be fined 20 percent of his purse.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie