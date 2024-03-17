UFC Fight Night 239 results: Marcin Tybura sees own blood, promptly submits Tai Tuivasa

In a division known for power and knockouts, Marcin Tybura showed that for a big guy, he knows a thing or two about grappling.

In the UFC Fight Night 239 main event, Tybura (15-7 MMA, 8-7 UFC) overcame a slicing Thai attack and submitted Tai Tuivasa (24-9 MMA, 11-8 UFC) by rear-naked choke at 4:08 of Round 1.

Tuivasa drew blood early with a hard standing elbow that gashed Tybura’s forehead. Relatively unfazed, Tybura stood for a few more exchanges. He ducked under a Tuivasa combination and grabbed a double leg. Though Tuivasa initially defended successfully, Tybura eventually muscled him down.

Once on the canvas, Tybura moved from half guard to back mount and landed ground-and-pound all the way. Tybura wrapped his arm under Tuivasa’s neck. There was a brief struggle as Tuivasa attempted not to slip under, but eventually his consciousness evaporated. A few snores later, referee Herb Dean intervened and the fight was over.

MARCIN TYBURA SUBMITS TAI TUIVASA IN ROUND 1 🔒 #UFCVegas88 pic.twitter.com/Unm5bhlHt6 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 17, 2024

With the win, Tybura reenters the win column after a quick July loss to Tom Aspinall. Tybura has now won three of his most recent four outings.

Since his UFC debut, Tuivasa has proven streaky when it comes to results. He started his UFC tenure 3-0, then lost three straight. He then won five in a row, and has since lost four straight.

Up-to-the-minute UFC Fight Night 239 results include:

Marcin Tybura def. Tai Tuivasa via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 4:08

Bryan Battle vs. Ange Loosa declared no contest (accidental eye poke) – Round 2, 1:00

Ovince Saint Preux def. Kennedy Nzechukwu via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Christian Rodriguez def. Isaac Dulgarian via split decision (28-27, 27-28, 28-27)

Macy Chiasson def. Pannie Kianzad via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 3:54

Gerald Meerschaert def. Bryan Barberena via technical submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 4:23

Mike Davis def. Natan Levy via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 2, 1:43

Chelsea Chandler def. Josiane Nunes via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Jafel Filho def. Ode Osbourne via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 4:27

Danny Silva def. Josh Culibao via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Jaqueline Amorim def. Cory McKenna via submission (armbar) – Round 1, 1:38

Thiago Moises def. Mitch Ramirez via TKO (leg kicks) – Round 3, 0:15

Chad Anheliger def. Charalampos Grigoriou via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 239.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie