UFC Fight Night 232 video: Joanderson Brito ninja chokes Jonathan Pearce, takes off shorts in celebration

Featherweight finisher Joanderson Brito was getting a little frustrated with his opponent’s complaints to the ref, but found a way to silence everything in the second round.

In the final preliminary bout of UFC Fight Night 232, Brito (16-3-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC) took on Jonathan Pearce (14-5 MMA, 5-2 UFC). It was a close fight with a steady back-and-forth flow. Pearce vocalized a few complaints to the referee during the action though, which prompted Brito to loudly mock him during grappling exchanges against the cage.

However, Brito slapped on a sneaky ninja choke as they battled for position against the fence, and Pearce couldn’t escape. The tap came at 3:43 of Round 2, recording Brito’s fourth consecutive finish. When the referee stopped the fight, Brito popped up off the canvas, took off his fight shorts, and threw his mouthpiece in celebration.

Check out the finish and celebration below (via X):

Closing out the #UFCVegas82 prelims with a BANG 🤯 Joanderson Brito gets the submission victory in round 2! pic.twitter.com/GQDz18vgCs — UFC (@ufc) November 18, 2023

With the win, Brito extended his current winning streak to four. Each fight during his run has ended before the third round; he finished Andre Fili, Lucas Alexander and Westin Wilson in the first round, and now Pearce in Round 2. Brito dropped a unanimous decision in his debut after an appearance on Dana White’s Contender Series, but has since looked like a real future contender.

Up-to-the-minute UFC Fight Night 232 results include:

UFC Fight Night 232 - Johnson vs Estevam

UFC Fight Night: Johnson v Estevam

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (L-R) Rafael Estevam of Brazil kicks Charles Johnson in a…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (L-R) Rafael Estevam of Brazil kicks Charles Johnson in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night: Johnson v Estevam

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (L-R) Charles Johnson punches Rafael Estevam of Brazil in a…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (L-R) Charles Johnson punches Rafael Estevam of Brazil in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

ufc fight night 232 - Rafael Estevam post fight interview

UFC Fight Night 232 - Ogden vs Motta

UFC Fight Night: Ogden v Motta

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (L-R) Nikolas Motta of Brazil punches Trey Ogden in a…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (L-R) Nikolas Motta of Brazil punches Trey Ogden in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night: Ogden v Motta

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (L-R) Trey Ogden punches Nikolas Motta of Brazil in a…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (L-R) Trey Ogden punches Nikolas Motta of Brazil in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night 232 - Trey Ogden post-fight interview

UFC Fight Night 232 - Pudilova vs Perez

UFC Fight Night: Pudilova v Perez

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (L-R) Lucie Pudilova of the Czech Republic kicks Ailin Perez…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (L-R) Lucie Pudilova of the Czech Republic kicks Ailin Perez of Argentina in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night: Pudilova v Perez

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (R-L) Ailin Perez of Argentina punches Lucie Pudilova of the…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (R-L) Ailin Perez of Argentina punches Lucie Pudilova of the Czech Republic in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night 232 - Saragih vs Alexander

UFC Fight Night: Saragih v Alexander

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (R-L) Lucas Alexander of Brazil punches Jeka Saragih of Indonesia…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (R-L) Lucas Alexander of Brazil punches Jeka Saragih of Indonesia in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night: Saragih v Alexander

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (R-L) Jeka Saragih of Indonesia battles Lucas Alexander of Brazil…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (R-L) Jeka Saragih of Indonesia battles Lucas Alexander of Brazil in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night 232 - Parkin vs Machado

UFC Fight Night: Parkin v Machado

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (R-L) Caio Machado of Brazil kicks Mick Parkin of England…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (R-L) Caio Machado of Brazil kicks Mick Parkin of England in a heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night: Parkin v Machado

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (R-L) Mick Parkin of England punches Caio Machado of Brazil…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (R-L) Mick Parkin of England punches Caio Machado of Brazil in a heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night 232 - Christian Leroy Duncan

UFC Fight Night 232 - Duncan vs Tiuliulin

UFC Fight Night: Duncan v Tiuliulin

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (R-L) Denis Tiuliulin of Russia punches Christian Leroy Duncan of…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (R-L) Denis Tiuliulin of Russia punches Christian Leroy Duncan of England in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night: Duncan v Tiuliulin

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (L-R) Christian Leroy Duncan of England punches Denis Tiuliulin of…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (L-R) Christian Leroy Duncan of England punches Denis Tiuliulin of Russia in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night 232 - Anheliger vs Johnson

UFC Fight Night: Anheliger v Johnson

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (L-R) Chad Anheliger of Canada punches Jose Johnson in a…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (L-R) Chad Anheliger of Canada punches Jose Johnson in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night: Anheliger v Johnson

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (R-L) Jose Johnson kicks Chad Anheliger of Canada in a…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (R-L) Jose Johnson kicks Chad Anheliger of Canada in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie