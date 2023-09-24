UFC Fight Night 228 bonuses: Marina Rodriguez’s bloody beatdown takes $50K

The UFC handed out post-fight bonuses after Saturday’s card, including the winner of a vicious stoppage.

After UFC Fight Night 228, four fighters picked up an extra $50,000 for their performances in Las Vegas. Check out the winners below.

'Performance of the Night': Charles Jourdain

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 23: (L-R) Ricardo Ramos of Brazil shoots for a takedown against Charles Jourdain of Canada in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 23, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Charles Jourdain kept his momentum going with an impressive finish in the first round against Ricardo Ramos. Jourdain continued to attack the guillotine choke in scrambles until he finally caught Ramos in one that he couldn’t escape. For his tight squeeze, Jourdain was awarded his second Performance of the Night bonus of his 12-fight UFC career.

'Performance of the Night': Marina Rodriguez

'Fight of the Night': Tim Means vs. Andre Fialho

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 23: (L-R) Tim Means punches Andre Fialho of Portugal in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 23, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

In a hotly contested welterweight bout that stretched into the third round, Tim Means and Andre Fialho left a memorable mark on the evening. Both fighters were rocked at points during the fight, but neither man ever backed down, making for an exciting fight worthy of the Fight of the Night bonus. Means was able to get the finish at 1:15 of Round 3, but the battle that took place in the first two rounds is what earned both fighters an extra $50,000.

