UFC Fight Night 209 video: Abus Magomedov boots and bludgeons Dustin Stoltzfus for 19-second knockout

Abus Magomedov arrived in the UFC in a big way Saturday.

After multiple debut cancellations, Magomedov (25-4-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC) finally debuted with a 19-second TKO victory over Dustin Stoltzfus (14-5 MMA, 1-4 UFC) at UFC Fight Night 209 in Paris.

The finishing sequence began with a brutal front kick that snapped Stoltzfus’ head back. From there, Magomedov pursued and landed a right uppercut followed by a left hook. Stoltzfus collapsed to the canvas and was met by three hellacious right hands, which bloodied him and put him unconscious.

WHAT A DEBUT FOR ABUS MAGOMEDOV 👏 #UFCParis pic.twitter.com/5rV1V8Ds3W — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 3, 2022

With the win, Magomedov moves to 12-1-1 in his most recent 14 outings. His only loss in that stretch was in the 2018 PFL middleweight championship against Louis Taylor. In 2021, Magomedov signed with the UFC but thrice had bouts canceled due to ongoing visa issues.

As for Stoltzfus, he returns to the loss column after a July win over Dwight Grant.

Up-to-the-minute UFC Fight Night 209 results include:

