UFC Fight Night 205 play-by-play and live results (6 p.m. ET)
LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 205 event, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results beginning at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT).
UFC Fight Night 205 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card streams on ESPN+.
In the main former women’s strawweight champion Jessica Andrade (22-9 MMA, 13-7 UFC) takes on Amanda Lemos (11-1-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC).
Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately 6 p.m. ET for the prelims on ESPN+ and 9 p.m. ET for the main card on ESPN and ESPN+.
To discuss the show, be sure to check out our UFC Fight Night 205 discussion thread. You can also get behind-the-scenes coverage and other event notes from on-site reporter Ken Hathaway (@kenshathaway) on Twitter.
Enjoy the fights, everyone.
Dean Barry vs. Mike Jackson
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Dean Barry (4-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Mike Jackson (0-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC)
Division: Welterweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Philipe Lins vs. Marcin Prachnio
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Philipe Lins (14-5 MMA, 0-2 UFC), Marcin Prachnio (15-5 MMA, 2-3 UFC)
Division: Light heavyweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Evan Elder vs. Preston Parsons
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Evan Elder (7-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Preston Parsons (9-3 MMA, 0-1 UFC)
Division: Welterweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Cameron Else vs. Aori Qileng
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Cameron Else (10-5 MMA, 0-1 UFC), Aori Qileng (20-11 MMA, 0-2 UFC)
Division: Flyweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Tyson Pedro vs. Ike Villanueva
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Tyson Pedro (7-3 MMA, 3-3 UFC), Ike Villanueva (18-13 MMA, 1-4 UFC)
Division: Light heavyweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Dwight Grant vs. Sergey Khandozhko
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Dwight Grant (11-4 MMA, 3-3 UFC), Sergey Khandozhko (27-6-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC)
Division: Welterweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Jordan Wright
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Marc-Andre Barriault (13-5 MMA, 2-4 UFC), Jordan Wright (12-2 MMA, 2-2 UFC)
Division: 190-pound catchweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Charles Jourdain vs. Lando Vannata
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Charles Jourdain (12-4-1 MMA, 3-3-1 UFC), Lando Vannata (12-5-2 MMA, 4-5-2 UFC)
Division: Featherweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Alexandr Romanov vs. Chase Sherman
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Alexandr Romanov (15-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC), Chase Sherman (15-9 MMA, 3-8 UFC)
Division: Heavyweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Maycee Barber vs. Montana De La Rosa
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Maycee Barber (9-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC), Montana De La Rosa (12-6-1 MMA, 5-2-1 UFC)
Division: Women’s flyweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Clay Guida vs. Claudio Puelles
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Clay Guida (37-21-1 MMA, 17-15 UFC), Claudio Puelles (11-2 MMA, 4-1 UFC)
Division: Lightweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Jessica Andrade vs. Amanda Lemos
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Jessica Andrade (22-9 MMA, 13-7 UFC), Amanda Lemos (11-1-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC)
Division: Women’s strawweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
1
1