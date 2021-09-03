UFC Fight Night 191 predictions: Darren Till’s favored, but how many are picking him over Derek Brunson?

Brunson

vs.

Till Aspinall

vs.

Spivac Morono

vs.

Zawada Bukauskas

vs.

Rountree Pimblett

vs.

Vendramini MMA Junkie readers’

consensus picks

2021: 136-85 till2021

Till

(57%) aspinall2021

Aspinall

(84%) morono2021

Morono

(80%) rountree2021

Rountree

(57%) pimblett2021

Pimblett

(82%) John Morgan

@MMAjunkieJohn

2021: 140-81 brunson2021

Brunson aspinall2021

Aspinall morono2021

Morono rountree2021

Rountree pimblett2021

Pimblett Simon Samano

@SJSamano

2021: 137-84 brunson2021

Brunson aspinall2021

Aspinall morono2021

Morono rountree2021

Rountree pimblett2021

Pimblett Ken Hathaway

@kenshathaway

2021: 135-86

trophy copy 2018 Champion till2021

Till aspinall2021

Aspinall morono2021

Morono rountree2021

Rountree pimblett2021

Pimblett Dan Tom

@DanTomMMA

2021: 134-87

trophy copy 2020 Champion brunson2021

Brunson aspinall2021

Aspinall zawada2021

Zawada bukauskas2021

Bukauskas vendramini2021

Vendramini Nolan King

@mma_kings

2021: 133-88 brunson2021

Brunson aspinall2021

Aspinall morono2021

Morono bukauskas2021

Bukauskas pimblett2021

Pimblett Matt Erickson

@MMAjunkieMatt

2021: 132-89 till2021

Till aspinall2021

Aspinall morono2021

Morono rountree2021

Rountree pimblett2021

Pimblett Mike Bohn

@MikeBohnMMA

2021: 131-90

trophy copy 2014 Champion till2021

Till aspinall2021

Aspinall morono2021

Morono rountree2021

Rountree pimblett2021

Pimblett Farah Hannoun

@Farah_Hannoun

2021: 126-95 till2021

Till aspinall2021

Aspinall morono2021

Morono bukauskas2021

Bukauskas pimblett2021

Pimblett George Garcia

@MMAjunkieGeorge

2021: 125-96 brunson2021

Brunson aspinall2021

Aspinall morono2021

Morono rountree2021

Rountree pimblett2021

Pimblett Danny Segura

@dannyseguratv

2021: 125-96 brunson2021

Brunson aspinall2021

Aspinall morono2021

Morono rountree2021

Rountree pimblett2021

Pimblett Abbey Subhan

@kammakaze

2021: 124-97 brunson2021

Brunson aspinall2021

Aspinall zawada2021

Zawada bukauskas2021

Bukauskas vendramini2021

Vendramini Brian Garcia

@thegoze

2021: 123-98

trophy copy 2017 Champion brunson2021

Brunson aspinall2021

Aspinall morono2021

Morono rountree2021

Rountree pimblett2021

Pimblett Matthew Wells

@MrMWells

2021: 60-45 brunson2021

Brunson aspinall2021

Aspinall morono2021

Morono rountree2021

Rountree pimblett2021

Pimblett

The UFC is back in Las Vegas this week with a middleweight clash at the top of the bill.

UFC Fight Night 191 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card streams on ESPN+.

(Click here to open a PDF of the staff picks grid in a separate window.)

In the main event, Derek Brunson (22-7 MMA, 13-5 UFC) takes on former welterweight title challenger Darren Till (18-3-1 MMA, 6-3-1 UFC) in what could prove to be a key middleweight fight. Till is a fairly sizable favorite at -190 at Tipico, but our 13 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers are siding with the underdog, Brunson, at a 9-4 clip.

In the co-feature, Tom Aspinall (10-2 MMA, 3-0 UFC) meets Serghei Spivac (13-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC) in a light heavyweight fight. Aspinall is the biggest favorite on the main card at -260, and he’s our only unanimous pick at 13-0.

Also on the main card, Alex Morono (19-7 MMA, 8-4 UFC) fights David Zawada (17-6 MMA, 1-3 UFC) at welterweight. Morono is a slight favorite at -140, and he’s got a big 11-2 lead in the picks from our staff members.

Modestas Bukauskas (11-4 MMA, 1-2 UFC) takes on Khalil Rountree (8-5 MMA, 4-5 UFC) in a light heavyweight bout. Bukauskas is the betting favorite at -160, but it’s underdog Rountree with a 9-4 lead from our pickers.

And to open the main card, Paddy Pimblett (16-3 MMA, 0-0 UFC) makes his promotional debut at lightweight against Luigi Vendramini (9-2 MMA, 1-2 UFC). Pimblett is a -165 favorite, and only two of our pickers are taking Vendramini in an upset.

In the MMA Junkie reader consensus picks, Till (57 percent), Aspinall (84 percent), Morono (80 percent), Rountree (57 percent) and Pimblett (82 percent) are the choices.

Check out all the picks above.