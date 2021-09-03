UFC Fight Night 191 predictions: Darren Till’s favored, but how many are picking him over Derek Brunson?
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Brunson
Aspinall
Morono
Bukauskas
Pimblett
MMA Junkie readers’
John Morgan
Simon Samano
Ken Hathaway
2018 Champion
Dan Tom
2020 Champion
Nolan King
Matt Erickson
Mike Bohn
2014 Champion
Farah Hannoun
George Garcia
Danny Segura
Abbey Subhan
Brian Garcia
2017 Champion
Matthew Wells
The UFC is back in Las Vegas this week with a middleweight clash at the top of the bill.
UFC Fight Night 191 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card streams on ESPN+.
(Click here to open a PDF of the staff picks grid in a separate window.)
In the main event, Derek Brunson (22-7 MMA, 13-5 UFC) takes on former welterweight title challenger Darren Till (18-3-1 MMA, 6-3-1 UFC) in what could prove to be a key middleweight fight. Till is a fairly sizable favorite at -190 at Tipico, but our 13 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers are siding with the underdog, Brunson, at a 9-4 clip.
In the co-feature, Tom Aspinall (10-2 MMA, 3-0 UFC) meets Serghei Spivac (13-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC) in a light heavyweight fight. Aspinall is the biggest favorite on the main card at -260, and he’s our only unanimous pick at 13-0.
Also on the main card, Alex Morono (19-7 MMA, 8-4 UFC) fights David Zawada (17-6 MMA, 1-3 UFC) at welterweight. Morono is a slight favorite at -140, and he’s got a big 11-2 lead in the picks from our staff members.
Modestas Bukauskas (11-4 MMA, 1-2 UFC) takes on Khalil Rountree (8-5 MMA, 4-5 UFC) in a light heavyweight bout. Bukauskas is the betting favorite at -160, but it’s underdog Rountree with a 9-4 lead from our pickers.
And to open the main card, Paddy Pimblett (16-3 MMA, 0-0 UFC) makes his promotional debut at lightweight against Luigi Vendramini (9-2 MMA, 1-2 UFC). Pimblett is a -165 favorite, and only two of our pickers are taking Vendramini in an upset.
In the MMA Junkie reader consensus picks, Till (57 percent), Aspinall (84 percent), Morono (80 percent), Rountree (57 percent) and Pimblett (82 percent) are the choices.
Check out all the picks above.