UFC Fight Night 191 predictions: Darren Till’s favored, but how many are picking him over Derek Brunson?

Matt Erickson
·3 min read
In this article:
Brunson
vs.
Till

Aspinall
vs.
Spivac

Morono
vs.
Zawada

Bukauskas
vs.
Rountree

Pimblett
vs.
Vendramini

MMA Junkie readers’
consensus picks
2021: 136-85

till2021


Till
(57%)

aspinall2021


Aspinall
(84%)

morono2021


Morono
(80%)

rountree2021


Rountree
(57%)

pimblett2021


Pimblett
(82%)

John Morgan
@MMAjunkieJohn
2021: 140-81

brunson2021


Brunson

aspinall2021


Aspinall

morono2021


Morono

rountree2021


Rountree

pimblett2021


Pimblett

Simon Samano
@SJSamano
2021: 137-84

brunson2021


Brunson

aspinall2021


Aspinall

morono2021


Morono

rountree2021


Rountree

pimblett2021


Pimblett

Ken Hathaway
@kenshathaway
2021: 135-86

trophy copy

2018 Champion

till2021


Till

aspinall2021


Aspinall

morono2021


Morono

rountree2021


Rountree

pimblett2021


Pimblett

Dan Tom
@DanTomMMA
2021: 134-87

trophy copy

2020 Champion

brunson2021


Brunson

aspinall2021


Aspinall

zawada2021


Zawada

bukauskas2021


Bukauskas

vendramini2021


Vendramini

Nolan King
@mma_kings
2021: 133-88

brunson2021


Brunson

aspinall2021


Aspinall

morono2021


Morono

bukauskas2021


Bukauskas

pimblett2021


Pimblett

Matt Erickson
@MMAjunkieMatt
2021: 132-89

till2021


Till

aspinall2021


Aspinall

morono2021


Morono

rountree2021


Rountree

pimblett2021


Pimblett

Mike Bohn
@MikeBohnMMA
2021: 131-90

trophy copy

2014 Champion

till2021


Till

aspinall2021


Aspinall

morono2021


Morono

rountree2021


Rountree

pimblett2021


Pimblett

Farah Hannoun
@Farah_Hannoun
2021: 126-95

till2021


Till

aspinall2021


Aspinall

morono2021


Morono

bukauskas2021


Bukauskas

pimblett2021


Pimblett

George Garcia
@MMAjunkieGeorge
2021: 125-96

brunson2021


Brunson

aspinall2021


Aspinall

morono2021


Morono

rountree2021


Rountree

pimblett2021


Pimblett

Danny Segura
@dannyseguratv
2021: 125-96

brunson2021


Brunson

aspinall2021


Aspinall

morono2021


Morono

rountree2021


Rountree

pimblett2021


Pimblett

Abbey Subhan
@kammakaze
2021: 124-97

brunson2021


Brunson

aspinall2021


Aspinall

zawada2021


Zawada

bukauskas2021


Bukauskas

vendramini2021


Vendramini

Brian Garcia
@thegoze
2021: 123-98

trophy copy

2017 Champion

brunson2021


Brunson

aspinall2021


Aspinall

morono2021


Morono

rountree2021


Rountree

pimblett2021


Pimblett

Matthew Wells
@MrMWells
2021: 60-45

brunson2021


Brunson

aspinall2021


Aspinall

morono2021


Morono

rountree2021


Rountree

pimblett2021


Pimblett

The UFC is back in Las Vegas this week with a middleweight clash at the top of the bill.

UFC Fight Night 191 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card streams on ESPN+.

(Click here to open a PDF of the staff picks grid in a separate window.)

In the main event, Derek Brunson (22-7 MMA, 13-5 UFC) takes on former welterweight title challenger Darren Till (18-3-1 MMA, 6-3-1 UFC) in what could prove to be a key middleweight fight. Till is a fairly sizable favorite at -190 at Tipico, but our 13 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers are siding with the underdog, Brunson, at a 9-4 clip.

In the co-feature, Tom Aspinall (10-2 MMA, 3-0 UFC) meets Serghei Spivac (13-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC) in a light heavyweight fight. Aspinall is the biggest favorite on the main card at -260, and he’s our only unanimous pick at 13-0.

Also on the main card, Alex Morono (19-7 MMA, 8-4 UFC) fights David Zawada (17-6 MMA, 1-3 UFC) at welterweight. Morono is a slight favorite at -140, and he’s got a big 11-2 lead in the picks from our staff members.

Modestas Bukauskas (11-4 MMA, 1-2 UFC) takes on Khalil Rountree (8-5 MMA, 4-5 UFC) in a light heavyweight bout. Bukauskas is the betting favorite at -160, but it’s underdog Rountree with a 9-4 lead from our pickers.

And to open the main card, Paddy Pimblett (16-3 MMA, 0-0 UFC) makes his promotional debut at lightweight against Luigi Vendramini (9-2 MMA, 1-2 UFC). Pimblett is a -165 favorite, and only two of our pickers are taking Vendramini in an upset.

In the MMA Junkie reader consensus picks, Till (57 percent), Aspinall (84 percent), Morono (80 percent), Rountree (57 percent) and Pimblett (82 percent) are the choices.

Check out all the picks above.

