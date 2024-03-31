UFC on ESPN 54 video: Ibo Aslan avenges loss to Anton Turkalj with third-round TKO

Ibo Aslan had to overcome some adversity in his octagon debut at UFC on ESPN 54, but he ultimately found a way to win against Anton Turkalj.

After earning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series, Aslan (13-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC) got the unique opportunity to debut against the man who handed him his only career loss in Turkalj (8-4 MMA, 0-4 UFC) in a light heavyweight matchup at Boardwalk Hall.

For more than two rounds it looked like history might repeat itself, with Turkalj landing some heavy shots and swelling Aslan’s eye to a close. But then Aslan landed a huge punch in the third round that knocked Turkalj down, and the referee jumped in for the TKO at the 1:32 mark of Round 3.

Check out the replay of the final sequence below (via X):

After the win, Aslan proudly stated he’s ready to make waves as the only active UFC fighter from Turkey. He hopes to do big things in the 205-pound division, especially with the lone blemish on his resume now wiped away.

This guy runs for four years from me. I get him in the UFC in my debut. I knocked him out. I am not here to win the fight. I am here to knock people out.

Up-to-the-minute UFC on ESPN 54 results include:

Ibo Aslan def. Anton Turkalj via TKO (punch) Round 3, 1:32

Jacob Malkoun def. Andre Petroski via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 0:39

Caolan Loughran def. Angel Pacheco via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

