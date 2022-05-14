UFC on ESPN 36 video: Andre Petroski chokes Nick Maximov out cold in 76 seconds

Andre Petroski ended Nick Maximov’s undefeated run with a first-round win at UFC on ESPN 36.

Petroski (8-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) asked specifically for the middleweight matchup with Maximov (8-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC), a training partner of Nate and Nick Diaz. He showed why by locking in an anaconda choke early in the first round for the victory at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

After some early grappling exchanges, Petroski cinched in the submission and put Maximov to sleep before he could tap at the 1:16 mark of Round 1. Check out the replay of the finish below (via Twitter):

Petroski submits Maximov with the anaconda choke to start #UFCVegas54 😳 pic.twitter.com/pQS6nFMGaW — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 14, 2022

With the win, Petroski remains undefeated in the UFC through three appearances, all of which he’s won by stoppage.

“That’s my move. That’s my position that we were working with – the front headlock,” Petroski said in his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping. “It’s amazing to see it work.”

Petroski said afterward he’s interested in fighting Gerald Meerschaert at UFC 275 on June 9 in Singapore.