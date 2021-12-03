UFC on ESPN 31 predictions: Can ex-champ Jose Aldo upset Rob Font?
The UFC starts to wind down 2021 this week in Las Vegas with a former champion at the top of the bill.
UFC on ESPN 31 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card airs on ESPN and streams on ESPN+.
In the main event, Rob Font (19-4 MMA, 9-3 UFC) takes on former featherweight champ Jose Aldo (30-7 MMA, 12-6 UFC) at bantamweight. Font is a -150 favorite at Tipico; the comeback on Aldo is +120. But our 13 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers are siding with the slight underdog, Aldo, by the narrowest possible margin at 7-6.
In the co-feature, Rafael Fiziev (10-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC) takes on Brad Riddell (10-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) at lightweight. Fiziev is a slight -130 favorite, and he’s got an 8-5 edge from our pickers.
Also on the main card, Jimmy Crute (12-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC) meets Jamahal Hill (8-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC) at light heavyweight. Crute is a -180 favorite, but he has just a 7-6 lead in the picks.
Longtime fighter Clay Guida (36-21 MMA, 16-15 UFC) takes on Leonardo Santos (18-4-1 MMA, 7-1-1 UFC) at lightweight. Santos is a -180 favorite and has a big 11-2 picks lead.
Brendan Allen (17-4 MMA, 5-1 UFC) fights Chris Curtis (27-8 MMA, 1-0 UFC) at middleweight in what is a quick turnaround for Curtis. Allen is the biggest favorite on the entire card at -350, and he’s got an 11-2 lead in the picks.
And to open the main card, Mickey Gall (7-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) takes on Alex Morono (20-7 MMA, 9-4 UFC) at welterweight. Morono is a -180 favorite, and he’s got a big 9-4 lead from our staff pickers.
In the MMA Junkie reader consensus picks, Aldo (51 percent), Riddell (52 percent), Crute (69 percent), Santos (67 percent), Allen (76 percent) and Morono (75 percent) are the choices.
Check out all the picks above.