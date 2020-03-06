UFC Champ Amanda Nunes and Nina Ansaroff announce pregnancy

Nina Ansaroff and Amanda Nunes baby announcement

UFC dual-division champion Amanda Nunes and her longtime partner and fellow UFC fighter Nina Ansaroff announced on Thursday that they are going to have a baby.

"I wanna tell every single person on this planet that.... Raegan Ann Nunes will be here mid September! I cannot wait to see her," Nunes wrote on her Instagram page.

The two got engaged in 2018 and have stated publicly for a long time that they intended to have a child together.

In a separate Instagram post, Ansaroff noted that she is the one carrying the baby, but she intends to continue fighting after her arrival in mid-September.

The news of Ansaroff's pregnancy comes on the heels of UFC president Dana White on Thursday revealing that Nunes would soon be making her first featherweight title defense.

Nunes won the featherweight title by knocking out Cris Cyborg at UFC 232 in December of 2018. She also holds the bantamweight belt, which she has defended twice while waiting for a featherweight challenger to emerge.

Former Invicta FC champion Felicia Spencer is that challenger after she took out Zarah Fairn Dos Santos this past weekend in the first round.

Nunes vs. Spencer will take place on May 9 at UFC 250 in São Paulo, Brazil.

