UFC 304 lineup in Manchester grows to 13 fights with addition of Conor McGregor teammate

mike
·1 min read

The lineup is nearly complete for UFC 304, which marks the promotion’s return to Manchester, England, after nearly eight years.

With two championship fights at the top of the bill in Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad for the welterweight title and Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes for the interim heavyweight strap, the undercard for the July 27 event at Co-op Live (pay-per-view, ESPN2, ESPN+) is fulling out.

There are now 13 matchups set after UFC officials announced a pair of prelims: Modestas Bukauskas (15-6 MMA, 3-4 UFC) vs. Marcin Prachnio (17-7 MMA, 4-5 UFC) in the light heavyweight division, as well as Conor McGregor teammate Kiefer Crosbie (10-4 MMA, 0-1 UFC) vs. Sam Patterson (11-2-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC).

The latest UFC 304 lineup now includes:

  • Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad – for welterweight title

  • Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes – for interim heavyweight title

  • Bobby Green vs. Paddy Pimblett

  • Manel Kape vs. Muhammad Mokaev

  • Arnold Allen vs. Giga Chikadze

  • Daniel Pineda vs. Nathaniel Wood

  • Oban Elliott vs. Preston Parsons

  • Shauna Bannon vs. Ravena Oliveira

  • Bruna Brasil vs. Molly McCann

  • Caolan Loughran vs. Ramon Taveras

  • Lukasz Brzeski vs. Mick Parkin

  • Modestas Bukauskas vs. Marcin Prachnio

  • Kiefer Crosbie vs. Sam Patterson

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 304.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie