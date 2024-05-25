UFC 304 lineup in Manchester grows to 13 fights with addition of Conor McGregor teammate

The lineup is nearly complete for UFC 304, which marks the promotion’s return to Manchester, England, after nearly eight years.

With two championship fights at the top of the bill in Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad for the welterweight title and Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes for the interim heavyweight strap, the undercard for the July 27 event at Co-op Live (pay-per-view, ESPN2, ESPN+) is fulling out.

There are now 13 matchups set after UFC officials announced a pair of prelims: Modestas Bukauskas (15-6 MMA, 3-4 UFC) vs. Marcin Prachnio (17-7 MMA, 4-5 UFC) in the light heavyweight division, as well as Conor McGregor teammate Kiefer Crosbie (10-4 MMA, 0-1 UFC) vs. Sam Patterson (11-2-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC).

The latest UFC 304 lineup now includes:

Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad – for welterweight title

Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes – for interim heavyweight title

Bobby Green vs. Paddy Pimblett

Manel Kape vs. Muhammad Mokaev

Arnold Allen vs. Giga Chikadze

Daniel Pineda vs. Nathaniel Wood

Oban Elliott vs. Preston Parsons

Shauna Bannon vs. Ravena Oliveira

Bruna Brasil vs. Molly McCann

Caolan Loughran vs. Ramon Taveras

Lukasz Brzeski vs. Mick Parkin

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Marcin Prachnio

Kiefer Crosbie vs. Sam Patterson

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 304.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie