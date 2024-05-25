UFC 304 lineup in Manchester grows to 13 fights with addition of Conor McGregor teammate
The lineup is nearly complete for UFC 304, which marks the promotion’s return to Manchester, England, after nearly eight years.
With two championship fights at the top of the bill in Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad for the welterweight title and Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes for the interim heavyweight strap, the undercard for the July 27 event at Co-op Live (pay-per-view, ESPN2, ESPN+) is fulling out.
There are now 13 matchups set after UFC officials announced a pair of prelims: Modestas Bukauskas (15-6 MMA, 3-4 UFC) vs. Marcin Prachnio (17-7 MMA, 4-5 UFC) in the light heavyweight division, as well as Conor McGregor teammate Kiefer Crosbie (10-4 MMA, 0-1 UFC) vs. Sam Patterson (11-2-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC).
The latest UFC 304 lineup now includes:
Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad – for welterweight title
Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes – for interim heavyweight title
Bobby Green vs. Paddy Pimblett
Manel Kape vs. Muhammad Mokaev
Arnold Allen vs. Giga Chikadze
Daniel Pineda vs. Nathaniel Wood
Oban Elliott vs. Preston Parsons
Shauna Bannon vs. Ravena Oliveira
Bruna Brasil vs. Molly McCann
Caolan Loughran vs. Ramon Taveras
Lukasz Brzeski vs. Mick Parkin
Modestas Bukauskas vs. Marcin Prachnio
Kiefer Crosbie vs. Sam Patterson
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 304.