UFC 301: Pantoja vs. Erceg preview show live stream with Farah Hannoun (5 p.m. ET)

The UFC is back in Brazil with UFC 301, headlined by a flyweight title fight and the return of a legend, and before the fights get underway, Farah Hannoun will host a live-streamed preview show right here, which kicks off at 5 p.m. ET.

In the main event, Brazilian flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja (27-5 MMA, 11-3 UFC) puts his title on the line against Steve Erceg (12-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC). And in the co-main event, former featherweight champion Jose Aldo (31-8 MMA, 13-7 UFC) ends his retirement for one more fight in Rio against Jonathan Martinez (19-4 MMA, 10-3 UFC).

UFC 301 (pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+) takes place Saturday at Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro.

Below is the complete lineup of fights:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg – for flyweight title

Jose Aldo vs. Jonathan Martinez

Vitor Petrino vs. Anthony Smith

Michel Pereira vs. Ihor Potieria

Caio Borralho vs. Paul Craig

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Joanderson Brito vs. Jack Shore

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Iasmin Lucindo

Elves Brener vs. Myktybek Orolbai

Drakkar Klose vs. Joaquim Silva

