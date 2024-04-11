UFC 300 ‘Embedded,’ No. 4: Headliner Jamahal Hill works on a slick 1/1 piece of memorabilia

One of the most highly anticipated fight weeks in UFC history is here with UFC 300, and the popular “Embedded” fight week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes.

UFC 300 (pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+) takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In the headliner, light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira (9-2 MMA, 6-1 UFC) puts that belt on the line for the first time against former champ Jamahal Hill (12-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC), who vacated the title six months after he won it due to injury.

In the co-feature, women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili (24-3 MMA, 8-2 UFC) takes on Yan Xiaonan (15-3 MMA, 8-2 UFC). The bout is the first all-China title fight in UFC history.

The “BMF” belt is on the line between current titleholder Justin Gaethje (25-4 MMA, 8-4 UFC) and former longtime featherweight champ Max Holloway (25-7 MMA, 21-7 UFC), who is moving up to lightweight for the bout.

Plus, UFC 300 features the promotional debut of two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time PFL champ Kayla Harrison (16-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC) against former women’s bantamweight champ Holly Holm (15-6 MMA, 8-6 UFC) and five other former UFC champions on arguably the most stacked card in company history.

The fourth episode of “Embedded” follows the featured fighters while they get ready for fight week. Here is the UFC’s description of the episode from YouTube:

Bobby Green, Charles Oliveira, Xiaonan Yan and Jamahal Hill carve out time to train. Holly Holm goes coffee hunting. Fighter check in at UFC Apex, and headliner Hill gets autographs – including one from foe Alex Pereira.

