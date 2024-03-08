UFC 299 weigh-in results, video: Fighter misses mark for third time

MIAMI – The official UFC 299 weigh-ins took place Friday at the host hotel, and MMA Junkie was onsite as all 28 fighters (plus one backup) hit the scales ahead of Saturday’s event at Kaseya Center.

Among those who weighed in were UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley (17-1 MMA, 9-1 UFC), who faces Marlon Vera (21-8-1 MMA, 15-7 UFC) in a rematch years in the making.

O’Malley made weight early in the window, with Vera coming a bit later on in the initial one-hour window. Vera needed the box and breathed a sigh of relief as he officially hit 135 pounds.

Top bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili (17-4 MMA, 10-2 UFC) weighed in between the two main eventers, as the official backup fighter and will serve as a replacement if either O’Malley or Vera cannot compete.

Also, Dustin Poirier (29-8 MMA, 21-7 UFC) and Benoit Saint Denis (13-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC) made weight early and with seemingly (relative ease).

One fighter missed weight, however, despite two attempts. CJ Vergara (12-4-1 MMA, 3-2 UFC) missed his mark for the third time in six UFC appearances as he came in at 127 for his flyweight bout vs. Asu Almabaev (18-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC).

CJ Vergara – (127)* * = Vergara misses weight by 1 pound on second attempt

Check out a live stream archive of the UFC 299 official weigh-ins above, as well as a list of full results below.

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Sean O’Malley (135) vs. Marlon Vera (135) – for bantamweight title

Dustin Poirier (156) vs. Benoit Saint-Denis (155) – five rounds

Kevin Holland (170) vs. Michael Page (170)

Gilbert Burns (171) vs. Jack Della Maddalena (170)

Yadong Song (136) vs. Petr Yan (135)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPNews/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Jailton Almeida (261) vs. Curtis Blaydes (257)

Maycee Barber (125) vs. Katlyn Cerminara (125)

Rafael dos Anjos (156) vs. Mateusz Gamrot (156)

Pedro Munhoz (135) vs. Kyler Phillips (135)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Ion Cutelaba (205) vs. Philipe Lins (206)

Michal Oleksiejczuk (185) vs. Michel Pereira (186)

Robelis Despaigne (261) vs. Josh Parisian (266)

Asu Almabaev (126) vs. CJ Vergara (127)*

Maryna Moroz (126) vs. Joanne Wood (125)

* = missed flyweight limit by one pound; fined 30 percent but bout will proceed

