UFC 295 play-by-play and live results

NEW YORK – UFC 295 takes place Saturday, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results.

UFC 295 takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and early prelims on ESPN+.

In the main event, former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka (29-3-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) and ex-middleweight champ Alex Pereira (8-2 MMA, 5-1 UFC) meet for the vacant 205-pound title. Pereira will attempt to become the UFC’s newest two-division titleholder.

In the co-feature, the interim heavyweight title is on the line between Sergei Pavlovich (18-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC) and Tom Aspinall (13-3 MMA, 6-1 UFC), who are fighting for that belt after champ Jon Jones suffered an injury training for his fight with Stipe Miocic, which was the card’s original headliner.

Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately 6 p.m. ET for the early prelims on ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET for the prelims on ESPNews and 10 p.m. for the main card on pay-per-view. You also can get behind-the-scenes coverage and other event notes from on-site reporters Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn ), Nolan King (@mma_kings ) and Ken Hathaway (@1kenhathaway ) on Twitter.

Enjoy the fights, everyone.

Dennis Buzukja vs. Jamall Emmers

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Buzukja (11-3 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Emmers (19-7 MMA, 2-3 UFC)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Kevin Borjas vs. Joshua Van

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Borjas (9-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Van (8-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC)

Division: Flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

John Castaneda vs. Kyung Ho Kang

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Castaneda (20-6 MMA, 3-2 UFC), Kang (19-9 MMA, 8-3 UFC)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Jared Gordon vs. Mark Madsen

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Gordon (19-6 MMA, 7-5 UFC), Madsen (12-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Viacheslav Borshchev vs. Nazim Sadykhov

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Borshchev (7-3 MMA, 2-2 UFC), Sadykhov (9-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPNews

Referee:

Judging:

Mateusz Rebecki vs. Roosevelt Roberts

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Rebecki (18-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC), Roberts (12-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPNews

Referee:

Judging:

Loopy Godinez vs. Tabatha Ricci

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Godinez (11-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC), Ricci (9-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC)

Division: Women’s strawweight

Broadcast: ESPNews

Referee:

Judging:

Alessandro Costa vs. Stephen Erceg

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Costa (13-3 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Erceg (10-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC)

Division: Flyweight

Broadcast: ESPNews

Referee:

Judging:

Diego Lopes vs. Pat Sabatini

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Lopes (22-6 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Sabatini (18-4 MMA, 5-1 UFC)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Referee:

Judging:

Matt Frevola vs. Benoit Saint-Denis

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Frevola (11-3-1 MMA, 5-3-1 UFC), Saint-Denis (12-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Referee:

Judging:

Jessica Andrade vs. Mackenzie Dern

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Andrade (24-12 MMA, 15-10 UFC), Dern (13-3 MMA, 8-3 UFC)

Division: Women’s strawweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Referee:

Judging:

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Pavlovich (18-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC), Aspinall (13-3 MMA, 6-1 UFC)

Division: Heavyweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Referee:

Judging:

Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Prochazka (29-3-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC), Pereira (8-2 MMA, 5-1 UFC)

Division: Light heavyweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Referee:

Judging:

