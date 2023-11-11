UFC 295 play-by-play and live results
NEW YORK – UFC 295 takes place Saturday, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results.
UFC 295 takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and early prelims on ESPN+.
In the main event, former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka (29-3-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) and ex-middleweight champ Alex Pereira (8-2 MMA, 5-1 UFC) meet for the vacant 205-pound title. Pereira will attempt to become the UFC’s newest two-division titleholder.
In the co-feature, the interim heavyweight title is on the line between Sergei Pavlovich (18-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC) and Tom Aspinall (13-3 MMA, 6-1 UFC), who are fighting for that belt after champ Jon Jones suffered an injury training for his fight with Stipe Miocic, which was the card’s original headliner.
Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately 6 p.m. ET for the early prelims on ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET for the prelims on ESPNews and 10 p.m. for the main card on pay-per-view. You also can get behind-the-scenes coverage and other event notes from on-site reporters Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn ), Nolan King (@mma_kings ) and Ken Hathaway (@1kenhathaway ) on Twitter.
Enjoy the fights, everyone.
Dennis Buzukja vs. Jamall Emmers
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Buzukja (11-3 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Emmers (19-7 MMA, 2-3 UFC)
Division: Featherweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Kevin Borjas vs. Joshua Van
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Borjas (9-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Van (8-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC)
Division: Flyweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
John Castaneda vs. Kyung Ho Kang
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Castaneda (20-6 MMA, 3-2 UFC), Kang (19-9 MMA, 8-3 UFC)
Division: Bantamweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Jared Gordon vs. Mark Madsen
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Gordon (19-6 MMA, 7-5 UFC), Madsen (12-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC)
Division: Lightweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Viacheslav Borshchev vs. Nazim Sadykhov
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Borshchev (7-3 MMA, 2-2 UFC), Sadykhov (9-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC)
Division: Lightweight
Broadcast: ESPNews
Referee:
Judging:
Mateusz Rebecki vs. Roosevelt Roberts
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Rebecki (18-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC), Roberts (12-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC)
Division: Lightweight
Broadcast: ESPNews
Referee:
Judging:
Loopy Godinez vs. Tabatha Ricci
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Godinez (11-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC), Ricci (9-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC)
Division: Women’s strawweight
Broadcast: ESPNews
Referee:
Judging:
Alessandro Costa vs. Stephen Erceg
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Costa (13-3 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Erceg (10-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC)
Division: Flyweight
Broadcast: ESPNews
Referee:
Judging:
Diego Lopes vs. Pat Sabatini
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Lopes (22-6 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Sabatini (18-4 MMA, 5-1 UFC)
Division: Featherweight
Broadcast: Pay-per-view
Referee:
Judging:
Matt Frevola vs. Benoit Saint-Denis
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Frevola (11-3-1 MMA, 5-3-1 UFC), Saint-Denis (12-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC)
Division: Lightweight
Broadcast: Pay-per-view
Referee:
Judging:
Jessica Andrade vs. Mackenzie Dern
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Andrade (24-12 MMA, 15-10 UFC), Dern (13-3 MMA, 8-3 UFC)
Division: Women’s strawweight
Broadcast: Pay-per-view
Referee:
Judging:
Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Pavlovich (18-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC), Aspinall (13-3 MMA, 6-1 UFC)
Division: Heavyweight
Broadcast: Pay-per-view
Referee:
Judging:
Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Prochazka (29-3-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC), Pereira (8-2 MMA, 5-1 UFC)
Division: Light heavyweight
Broadcast: Pay-per-view
Referee:
Judging: