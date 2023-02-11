UFC 284 video: Islam Makhachev, Alexander Volkanovski final faceoff for champ-vs-champ fight

PERTH, Australia – The stage is set for Saturday’s UFC 284 headliner, where Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski will compete in the seventh champion-vs-champion bout in company history.

After making weight earlier in the day, Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) and Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC) attended ceremonial weigh-ins where they engaged in their final staredown ahead of their main event showcase.

Both men have been confident yet respectful in the lead-up to fight day, and that didn’t change during their final look at each other.

Pure intensity! UFC champion Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski face off one final time before the #UFC284 headliner. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Uad9RCsnBD — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) February 11, 2023

Watch the video above to see the final Makhachev vs. Volkanovski faceoff ahead of UFC 284.

UFC 284 takes place Saturday at RAC Arena. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 284.

