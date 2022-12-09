UFC 282 weigh-in results: One fight canceled, but main and co-main events set

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie was on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC 282 fighter weigh-ins.

The early weigh-ins took place at the UFC host hotel in Las Vegas and precede the ceremonial weigh-ins for the fans, which take place at 4 p.m. ET at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The nearby T-Mobile Arena hosts Saturday’s event, which has a main card on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN2 and early prelims on ESPN+.

Among those weighing in wre former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz (29-9 MMA, 12-6 UFC) and Magomed Ankalaev (18-1 MMA, 9-1 UFC), who fight for the vacant title, and Jared Gordon (19-5 MMA, 7-4 UFC) and Paddy Pimblett (19-3 MMA, 3-0 UFC), who meet in the lightweight co-feature, all of whom were on the mark for their respective bouts.

The only flaw in the session came from prelim fighter Daniel da Silva, who was three pounds overweight for his flyweight fight against Vinicius Salvador. The promotion later announced that the fight was canceled “due to a medical issue.”

The full UFC 282 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Jan Blachowicz (204.5) vs. Magomed Ankalaev (205) – for vacant light heavyweight title

Jared Gordon (155.5) vs. Paddy Pimblett (156)

Alex Morono (179.5) vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (179.5) – 180-pound catchweight

Dricus Du Plessis (185) vs. Darren Till (184.5)

Bryce Mitchell (146) vs. Ilia Topuria (146)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Jay Perrin (136) vs. Raul Rosas Jr. (136)

Chris Daukaus (242.5) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (261.5)

Dalcha Lungiambula (185.5) vs. Edmen Shahbazyan (185.5)

Joaquin Buckley (185.5) vs. Chris Curtis (186)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Alexander Hernandez (145.5) vs. Billy Quarantillo (146)

TJ Brown (145.5) vs. Erik Silva (146)

Daniel da Silva (129)* vs. Vinicius Salvador (126)

Steven Koslow (136) vs. Cameron Saaiman (135)

* Da Silva missed flyweight limit by 3 pounds; fight canceled

