UFC 278 live results: Highlights, updates, fight card, analysis as Kamaru Usman eyes UFC win-streak record

Anderson Silva became a legend in mixed martial arts by reeling off 16 consecutive victories to begin his UFC career, establishing a mark that seemed like it may last a long time. But UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has a chance to tie Silva’s vaunted mark for the promotion’s longest winning streak when he defends his title against top-ranked challenger Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC 278 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Silva’s winning streak and dominance at middleweight led many to refer to him as the greatest mixed martial artist of all time. Usman now is regarded as the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world and there are many who believe he’s in contention for the mythical all-time greatest moniker.

[It's fantasy football season: Create or join a league now!]

The main event is a rematch of a bout on Dec. 19, 2015, when Usman, one bout off of winning the welterweight crown on “The Ultimate Fighter,” scored a unanimous decision victory over Edwards.

Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards run back their 2015 fight Saturday with Usman's welterweight title on the line. (Photo by Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Usman has won 13 in a row since that fight and is riding an overall 19-fight winning streak with 15 of those wins in the UFC.

Edwards, who is looking to complete a rags-to-riches story Saturday by winning the title after growing up amid crime and poverty in Jamaica and England, has won nine in a row with a no-contest since he lost to Usman in 2015.

In the co-main event, it will be a battle of middleweights who have been at each other’s throats all week. Former champion Luke Rockhold, who created waves by blasting the UFC on fighter pay and ripping a reporter for the way the reporter treated his teammate, will meet Paulo Costa.

Rockhold hasn’t fought in more than three years, since suffering a broken nose and broken jaw in a 2019 loss to Jan Blachowicz. Costa has lost his last two fights.

One bout on the card, a flyweight match between Miranda Maverick and Shanna Young, was canceled Friday when Young developed a medical condition while cutting weight.

UFC 278 live blog

UFC 278 fight card, odds (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

All odds via BetMGM.

Welterweight: Kamaru Usman (c) -350 vs. Leon Edwards +275

Middleweight: Paulo Costa -350 vs. Luke Rockhold +260

Bantamweight: José Aldo +115 vs. Merab Dvalishvili -140

Bantamweight: Wu Yanan +115 vs. Lucie Pudilová -135

Light Heavyweight: Tyson Pedro -750 vs. Harry Hunsucker +500

UFC 278 preliminary card, odds (Live now on ESPN/ESPN+/ABC)

Heavyweight: Marcin Tybura +290 vs. Alexander Romanov -375

Lightweight: Leonardo Santos +220 vs. Jared Gordon -275

Featherweight: Sean Woodson vs. Luis Saldaña ends in split draw (29-27, 27-29, 28-28)

Welterweight: Ange Loosa def. A.J. Fletcher by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 29-82)

UFC 278 early preliminary card full results, highlights

Flyweight: Amir Albazi def. Francisco Figueiredo via submission (rear naked choke) at 4:34 of R1:

Bantamweight: Aori Qileng defs. Jay Perrin by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Flyweight: Victor Altamirano def. Daniel Lacerda by TKO at 3:39 of R1: