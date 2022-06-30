UFC 276 video: Israel Adesanya, Jared Cannonier won’t break handshake at faceoff

Mike Bohn and Ken Hathaway
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Jared Cannonier
    American mixed martial arts fighter
  • Israel Adesanya
    Nigerian-born New Zealand kickboxer and mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter

LAS VEGAS – UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and top contender Jared Cannonier officially crossed path for the first time on fight week at Thursday’s UFC 276 pre-fight press conference.

Adesanya (22-1 MMA, 11-1 UFC), who will put his belt on the line for the fifth time in Saturday’s International Fight Week headliner at T-Mobile Arena, engaged in his initial staredown with Cannonier (15-5 MMA, 8-5 UFC) in front of fans and media.

The pair were unsurprisingly intense as they battled to break a handshake before UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby stopped things from escalating.

Check out the video of the Adesanya vs. Cannonier faceoff above.

UFC 276’s main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ABC/ESPN and ESPN+. MMA Junkie will have complete on-site coverage for the event all week.

